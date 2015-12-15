InstaMortgage Leader Honored to Host Relaunch of the California Mortgage Bankers Association’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Podcast

—With a Fresh Vision, the Mortgage Industry Podcast Comes at Crucial Turning Point in the Market—

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shashank Shekhar, Founder and CEO of InstaMortgage, a tech-driven mortgage lender licensed in 26 states, today announced his commitment to relaunch and host the California Mortgage Bankers Association’s (California MBA) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Podcast.

This bi-monthly podcast brings together the personal stories of the diverse workforce supporting the mortgage industry. Shekhar will also weave in lending opportunity strategies available throughout the mortgage space in California and beyond, by calling on his own, vast personal business history as well as his guests. Penultimately, each episode will celebrate those who are working together to design a future for the housing finance industry that is a perfect, equitable union.

“The mortgage industry is filled with great people that are focused on providing opportunities for homeownership,” said Shekhar. “I have always been inspired by the people I meet in this industry. This podcast gives listeners a chance to come along with me while I learn about each guest and help share their stories.”

The first episode to relaunch the podcast, available today, features a lively discussion from Shekhar who lays out his and the California MBA DE&I board’s vision for the future of the podcast. In the second episode, launched in two weeks Paul Gigliotti, founder of AXIS Lending Academy discusses his personal challenges finding success in the mortgage industry as an openly-gay man.

“I was told that I would never meet the love of my life, that I’d never have children,” Gigliotti confesses to Shekhar in the second episode. “I was told I could not be a respectable person in a profession because I was different. That really played a number on my head.” Today, Gigliotti is married, with children, and now runs several mortgage operations, including a non-profit that aims to educate the next generation of mortgage professionals.

The California MBA is committed to building better corporate culture for the mortgage banking industry through resources and services like this podcast.

“We wanted an industry leader with deep experience in mortgage lending diversity, equity and inclusion to host the relaunch of our podcast,” said California MBA DE&I Committee Chairperson Ian Rambarran. “We found Shashank to be the ideal host. His personal growth story is inspiring and he has the unique ability to encourage our guests and motivate our listeners.”

Shekhar is one of the leading mortgage experts in the country and the author of Amazon best seller, My First Home: A step-by-step guide to achieving the ultimate American Dream. He is an avid blogger and his blogs are regularly featured on some of the top lending and real estate websites. He is celebrated for his entrepreneurship and has earned accolades for the extraordinary growth of his company. For his mortgage expertise, Shekhar has been featured in various media outlets including Yahoo! News, FOX, Fortune, The Washington Post, The Huffington Post and countless others.

Starting today, June 23, the California MBA Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Podcast will be available on leading podcast platforms including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. New episodes will drop twice-monthly.

To share your story and be considered for a chance to appear on the podcast, contact show producer Jacob Gaffney at [email protected].

About California Mortgage Bankers Association

The California MBA is the only statewide association solely dedicated to representing the real estate finance industry in California by providing on-the-ground advocacy in the State Legislature, and before government agencies and regulators. The California MBA also hosts numerous educational conferences, webinars, and programs to keep you up to date on the latest information and analysis. Additionally, they provide their members and the industry with valuable networking opportunities to help you find new business opportunities.

About InstaMortgage

Originally founded in 2008 by Shashank Shekhar as Arcus Lending, the company rebranded as InstaMortgage in 2021. InstaMortgage aims to provide a radically different mortgage experience to its clients across 26 states. By combining their superior technology with expert advice, excellent customer service, and competitive rates they deliver mortgage options that are tailored to each client’s unique financial situation. The company has been named to the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in America and recognized in the mortgage industry as a top producer and one of the best places to work. InstaMortgage, dba Arcus Lending Inc, NMLS 1035734

Contacts

Alyson Austin



949-403-0484



[email protected]