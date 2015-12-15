BCG Digital Ventures Launches New Innovation Centers in India and Morocco

BCG Digital Ventures Opens Three New Centers in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Casablanca

New Locations to Leverage Innovative Technology to Redefine Key Markets and Industries in Each Region

MUMBAI, India & NEW DELHI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BCDGV—BCG Digital Ventures (BCGDV), the corporate innovation and business-building arm of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), is opening innovation centers in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Casablanca, placing BCGDV in fast-growing ecosystems for pioneering technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and startup creation.

BCGDV will join an established BCG network presence in India and Morocco, creating the opportunity to leverage the combined efforts of BCGDV with BCG GAMMA and BCG Platinion to transform key markets and industries in each country. The market expansion into both countries enhances BCGDV’s strong track record in building and launching game-changing businesses for leading public and private organizations around the globe.

Morocco is increasingly becoming a launch pad for innovative high-tech companies, and India’s startup ecosystem is the third largest in the world, after the US and China. Both India and Morocco are enormously fertile grounds for tech entrepreneurs and contain tremendous opportunity for digital and climate innovation.

“India is home to the fastest-growing startup market in the world,” says Nipun Kalra, a BCG managing director and partner and the new BCGDV India Center lead. “BCG Digital Ventures will further expand on BCG’s established presence in the region, working with leading domestic and international companies to transform a wide range of industries from the inside out.”

“Africa presents numerous opportunities for digital innovators to use AI and other emerging technologies for improving access to education, healthcare, financial services, and energy,” adds Hamid Maher, a BCG managing director and partner and the new DV Casablanca Center lead. “By leveraging innovative technologies, BCG Digital Ventures is uniquely positioned to unlock the potential of our clients and create extraordinary impact in the region.”

All of BCGDV’s global centers are purpose-built for innovation, encouraging unmatched collaboration between BCG’s global teams and clients. With the launch of the centers in India and Morocco, BCGDV will have a global presence in 12 countries with 16 centers in Berlin, Casablanca, Chicago, Dubai, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New Delhi, New York, Paris, Riyadh, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

“When selecting new markets for expansion, BCG Digital Ventures seeks locations that offer diversity of thought, cutting-edge technology applications, and opportunities for growth,” according to Stefan Gross-Selbeck, global managing partner of BCG Digital Ventures. “Most importantly, we look for places where we can make a significant impact on the people, technology, and society as a whole—which is why we are particularly excited about the opportunities to drive real change with our new locations in India and Morocco.”

About BCG Digital Ventures

BCG Digital Ventures (BCGDV) is the corporate innovation and digital business building arm of Boston Consulting Group. The organization invents, launches, scales, and invests in industry-changing new businesses with the world’s most influential companies. BCGDV’s diverse, multidisciplinary team of entrepreneurs, operators, and investors work cross-functionally, rapidly moving from idea to market in less than 12 months. Founded in 2014, the organization has 16 Innovation Centers around the world. www.bcgdv.com

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

Contacts

Jenny Savage



BCG Digital Ventures



[email protected]