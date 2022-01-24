Be Gaming Coin (BGC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Be Gaming Coin (BGC) on June 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BGC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a comprehensive platform that provides various entertainment products including blockchain games and video content, Be Gaming Station puts great effort into marketing its product, aiming to create big hits that can be enjoyed by everyone. Its native token Be Gaming Coin (BGC) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on June 8, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Be Gaming Station

Blockchain games, which feature “making weapons and items that have been acquired for a long time available for trading”, are slowly becoming known to the public, but there are no big hits yet due to the lack of marketing efforts.

Be Gaming Station is a comprehensive platform that provides various entertainment contents such as blockchain games. It puts the greatest effort into marketing, and will invite Hanzawa Ryunosuke Ryu, who have dealt with many famous hits, as producers to reach out to many users and provide entertainment products to the world.

Based on the slogan “Enjoy and Enrich”, Be Gaming Station uses blockchain technology to provide products that include all entertainment content, such as games and casinos, video viewing and music, SNS communities and media, and virtual city. It provides a way to make money from everyday life activities such as playing, investigating and sharing.

All contents such as game items and avatar costumes in Be Gaming Station are created using blockchain technology. Therefore, it is safe to sell outside of the game, and this kind of sale is possible on the market. As long as the market is made with blockchain technology, items other than content in Be Gaming Station can be sold.

About BGC Token

Be Gaming Coin (BGC) is the native token of Be Gaming Station, it can be used for in-game currency, content payment, and rewards. By introducing crypto assets rather than legal ones, it aims for a platform that allows access to the world without being tied to a few countries.

The total supply of BGC is 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for token sale, 15% will be used for development, 10% is provided for management, another 10% will be used for marketing, another 10% is allocated to the team, another 10% is allocated to partners, and the rest 5% is provided for advisors.

The BGC token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on June 8, 2022, investors who are interested in the Be Gaming Station investment can easily buy and sell BGC token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

