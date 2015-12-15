 Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Elects Mike Huckman to Board of Directors

Communication expert is a first for BIO board

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, a leading global health innovation company committed to making the world a healthier place for all, today announced that Mike Huckman has been appointed to the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Board of Directors, effective immediately.





Huckman’s appointment was confirmed during the 2022 BIO International Convention taking place this week in San Diego. BIO is the world’s largest trade association, representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other countries.

“The importance of communications to science, technology and health care has never been greater. Under the direction of BIO CEO Dr. Michelle McMurray-Heath, the organization has built one of the most far-reaching and forward-thinking communications operations in public advocacy,” says John F. Crowley, CEO of Amicus Therapeutics and chair of the Emerging Companies Section of the BIO Board of Directors. “Mike’s decades of experience and leadership in biotech journalism and corporate communications strategy will be a perfect complement to the great work already being done at BIO and will provide the board with an important perspective.”

One of BIO’s key pillars is positioning itself as the “voice of science and for science.” Communications is integral to uniting and empowering biotech innovators to improve lives through advocacy that fights for science, removes barriers to innovation, champions broad access to biotech breakthroughs, and improves equitable access.

“We are thrilled for this new opportunity for Mike, this recognition of the caliber of his leadership, and the importance of communications to the biotechnology industry,” said Shankar Narayanan, CEO of Real Chemistry. “Our team continues to pioneer new ways to apply AI and ideas to transform health care. Together, with our partners and clients, we can build a new approach to bringing life-saving medicines to all who need them.”

Huckman serves as the global practice leader for executive communications at Real Chemistry where he works directly with C-suite clients at major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, ranging from large-cap organizations to start-ups. Prior to his time at Real Chemistry, Huckman was a decorated journalist who won several awards including three Emmys. He worked at CNBC for a decade as the first-ever correspondent at the global business news network, specializing in coverage of the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device sectors.

“I am extremely honored to be asked to join BIO’s Board of Directors,” said Huckman. “After covering the life sciences as a reporter and working with biotech leaders as a consultant for decades, I know we are on the cusp of a new, revolutionary era in biotechnology. I look forward to working with the board to help share and celebrate the magic behind the medicines and the mind-blowing ingenuity of emerging science and technology that is changing peoples’ lives and the world.”

