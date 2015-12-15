Sprinklr named one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

Second year in a row being named to this prestigious list

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #BestWorkplaces—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that it has been named one of the Best Workplaces in New York™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine. This is Sprinklr’s second year in a row being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Sprinklr is one of the best companies to work for headquartered in New York.

According to the Great Place to Work employee survey, 90% of U.S. employees at Sprinklr say that it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

“Thank you to each and every employee who took the time to share feedback that helped us achieve this recognition as a great workplace in NYC for the second year in a row,” said Diane K. Adams, Chief Culture & Talent Officer, Sprinklr. “Our Sprinklr family is helping us build a different kind of enterprise software company – where we are customer-obsessed, we treat one another like family, and we take extreme pride in who we are, what we build, and what we do.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces in New York award is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the New York metropolitan statistical area.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in New York by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the New York metropolitan statistical area to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

