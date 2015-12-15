Zoned Properties and RIPCO Present 1,000,000 Square Foot Cannabis Site Listing

Located in Utica, New York; Property comes with Fully Approved Zoning and Local Support

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZDPY #ZDPY–Zoned Properties®, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries including legalized cannabis, today announced the public listing for a 1,000,000 square foot cannabis facility in Utica, New York with its brokerage partner, RIPCO.

Property Highlights & Opportunity

1,000,000+/- square feet capacity of greenhouse and warehouse facilities across 60+/- acres

Property available for sale or lease transactions

National Grid power access with existing 20,000 amps service on site

City Water and Sewer serving the entire property

Fully approved zoning with strong support from the City of Utica

Capability for quick-to-market operations with significant growth upside

Advisory team available to assist interested operators with cannabis-specific project items

“This cannabis approved property plus our experienced real estate project team behind it, creates a cannabis operator’s ideal situation. After nearly a decade of Zoned Properties working on commercial real estate projects specifically in the regulated cannabis industry, it is extremely rare to find a site as well positioned as this Utica property,” said Patrick Moroney, Director of Real Estate for Zoned Properties. “In this case, we have a property owner, brokerage team, and advisory team all included in the transaction brain trust to support a buyer or tenant operator with cannabis-specific expertise.”

“RIPCO is excited to serve as the brokerage bringing this property to market. As the cannabis industry is expanding on the East Coast, we are confident that this listing will bring unique value to the area,” said Colby Piper, cannabis real estate specialist at RIPCO. “This large facility will meet the needs of an investor or buyer looking to operate a quick-to-market cannabis operation with the opportunity for significant growth.”

To learn more information regarding this property, please contact the Property Listing Team at [email protected] (602-684-6271) or [email protected] (201-777-2300).

About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY):

Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including regulated cannabis. The company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development model; the Company’s Property Technology, Advisory Services, Commercial Brokerage, and Investment Portfolio collectively cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.

Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 8360 E. Raintree Dr., Suite 230, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.

About Ripco Real Estate :

Ripco Real Estate, founded in 1991, is the premier retail brokerage firm in the New York metropolitan area with services including leasing, investment sales, property management and debt and structured finance. The firm has leased millions of square feet of retail space on behalf of major landlords and developers, as well as nationally and internationally renowned retailers. Ripco prides itself on local market expertise with a national reach and employs over 100 real estate professionals across offices in New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, New Jersey, Connecticut, Long Island, Miami and Tampa. For more information, visit www.ripcony.com.

