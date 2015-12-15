Blackford and Rad AI Announce Strategic Sales Partnership

Blackford, the Medical Imaging AI Platform Provider, and Rad AI, the Fastest Growing Radiologist Led AI Company, Announce Strategic Sales Partnership

EDINBURGH, Scotland & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Blackford, a medical imaging AI platform leader that helps healthcare professionals add clinical value, today announced a strategic partnership with Rad AI, the nation’s fastest-growing radiologist-led AI company. This partnership will enable Blackford to present Rad AI and its advanced technology in generating customized radiology report impressions to its sales portfolio.

“Blackford and Rad AI both exist to help make the life of the radiologist better and to enable more efficient and effective patient care. Radiology has never been under more pressure, and we believe that harnessing AI makes a real difference,” said Blackford Founder and CEO Ben Panter. “We’re therefore excited to be partnering with a like-minded company like Rad AI to streamline adoption of their AI product across healthcare providers.”

Rad AI automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language preferences from their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing the latest consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice’s voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys, or new windows.

“Blackford and Rad AI both have similar goals: to improve efficiency and reduce burnout for radiology practices to help reduce the cost of care and add clinical value,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI. “We’re excited to see how two innovative companies with aligned goals can work together to improve patient care.”

About Blackford:

Blackford delivers innovative AI platform solutions that help healthcare professionals add clinical value while improving diagnostic confidence and patient outcomes – all at a lower cost. For over a decade, Blackford has worked with leading hospitals and ground-breaking technology providers to integrate AI into clinical workflows to improve the delivery of patient care.

Learn more about Blackford Analysis at www.blackfordanalysis.com.

Follow Blackford on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Rad AI:

Rad AI streamlines the radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with 8 of the 10 largest private radiology practices in the U.S. and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Lafayette, CA.

Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.

Contacts

Blackford Media Contact:



Nick Cole



[email protected]

Phone: +44 0044 164790