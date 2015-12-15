mPulse Mobile Announces Collaboration with Mount Sinai to Address Diabetes Risk Among Teenagers in East Harlem

Partnership will utilize digital engagement strategies and research to create a robust clinical intervention that is meaningful and engaging to the target population

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–mPulse Mobile, a leader in conversational AI and digital engagement solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced their collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System, New York City’s largest academic medical system, to deliver an innovative health program that addresses diabetes risk among teenagers in East Harlem. East Harlem is a racially/ethnically diverse neighborhood in New York City with high diabetes rates.

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), there is an increasing prevalence of prediabetes among American youth – nearly 1 in 5 teenagers and 1 in 4 young adults. Individuals in this age group have an increasing responsibility for their health but often lack the health literacy and self-efficacy needed to take appropriate steps to manage it on their own. Unfortunately, traditional engagement strategies are not designed for younger populations, which limits their ability to address various health issues, including prediabetes.

“There is a significant need for diabetes-related education and prevention within the East Harlem youth population, and by working with mPulse Mobile, we now have the ability to initiate sensitive and scaled digital conversations with this target population that gets them meaningfully engaged in managing their health,” said Dr. Nita Vangeepuram, MD, MPH, pediatrician, clinical researcher, and an Assistant Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “I am confident that we can make a difference in their health outcomes moving forward.”

mPulse Mobile and Mount Sinai collaborate with a community advisory board including youth and young adults who help guide their research. The advisory board provides input across many aspects of the program, including content creation, tailoring, and managing goal setting and tracking. mPulse Mobile’s health activation platform and engagement expertise are helping transition the program to a digital-first solution that delivers tailored content through high adoption communication channels. Combining these digital engagement strategies with input from the community has helped the Mount Sinai research team create a robust clinical intervention that is meaningful and engaging to the target population.

“As a leading provider of digital health engagement solutions, we know the impact well designed programs can have on populations impacted by social determinants of health,” stated Chris Nicholson, founder and CEO of mPulse Mobile. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Nita Vangeepuram’s research team to identify new ways to increase the relevancy of clinical interventions for youth populations and create pathways to address important health equity goals.”

About mPulse Mobile:

mPulse Mobile is reimagining health engagement to inspire healthier lives and deeper relationships between healthcare organizations and their consumers. A leading healthcare Conversational AI platform combines with award-winning health education for the streaming age to deliver tailored digital health engagement that nurtures, educates, and activates healthcare consumers. With more than a decade of experience, 150+ healthcare customers and 500 million conversations annually, mPulse Mobile has the data, the expertise, and the solutions to drive healthy behavior change. To learn more visit mpulsemobile.com

About Mount Sinai Health System:

The Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it. Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment.

