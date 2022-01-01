Blaize Partners to Demonstrate Multiple AI Inference for the Edge Applications at Embedded World 2022

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blaize® today announced plans to demonstrate its Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP®) architecture with partner companies exhibiting next week at Embedded World 2022 (June 21-23). Blaize has developed a next-generation computing architecture designed for AI workloads, which tackles the economic and technical barriers to widespread AI adoption by addressing energy, cost, and complexity challenges.

“Blaize delivers low power and low latency AI inference solutions at the edge, and members of our partner ecosystem will demonstrate at Embedded World the usefulness of our platform in smart city, smart retail, safety, and security applications,” said Barrie Mullins, Head of Marketing at Blaize. “Each partner demonstration at Embedded World shows how their technology seamlessly integrates into our cost-effective and flexible edge form factor solutions, making it easy to use.”

The following Blaize partners are showcasing Edge AI solutions based on the Blaize GSP architecture. These demonstrations also show how Blaize transforms AI edge computing with high-efficiency, low latency hardware built for AI workloads coupled with open and code-free AI software spanning the AI edge app lifecycle. As a result, Blaize enables new AI use cases and faster ROI of AI edge deployments in smart cities, retail, industrial automation, agricultural inspection, transportation, and healthcare and life sciences markets.

7StarLake Hall 1-280 – Multi-camera object detection streaming into an IPC enabled by the Blaize Xplorer X1600P PCIe Accelerator, including a demo of Video Surveillance as a Service from Blaize partner Xompass.

Innovatrics Hall 4-338 – Edge ready-to-deploy facial recognition technology powered by Blaize® Pathfinder P1600 Embedded System on Module (SoM).

Aetina Hall 1-370 – Static display of the Blaize Xplorer X1600E EDSFF Small Form Factor Accelerator Platform ideal for accelerating AI applications at the edge.

The Embedded World Exhibition and Conference, known as the world’s largest gathering of embedded experts, starts on June 21 in Nuremberg, Germany. The exhibition covers all aspects of embedded technologies, offering the embedded community the opportunity to learn about new products and innovations.

Blaize leads new-generation computing, unleashing AI’s potential to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge computing solutions for AI data collection and processing at the Edge of the network, focusing on smart vision applications including automobility, retail, security, industrial, and metro. Blaize has secured US$155M in equity funding to date from strategic and venture investors Franklin Templeton, Temasek, DENSO, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GGV Capital, Wavemaker, and SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com

