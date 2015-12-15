AECC to Present “Seizing the Connected Vehicle Services Opportunity” at Mobile World Live Webinar on June 22

AECC Members DENSO, Ericsson and Nexar to Showcase Their Innovative Proof-of-Concept Approach to Demonstrating Connected Vehicle Service Solutions

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC), a non-profit consortium of cross-industry players working to drive best practices for the coming vehicle and computing convergence, has issued an open invitation to its upcoming Mobile World Live webinar, “Seizing the Connected Vehicle Services Opportunity.” The event takes place on Wednesday, June 22 at 11 a.m. Eastern. There is no charge to attend, but advanced registration is required.

By 2025, all new vehicles will be connected, requiring fast internet, AI and big data analytics to deliver services such as HD mapping, intelligent driving and more. The potential economic impact of this shift is enormous, as is the opportunity for MNOs. However, today’s network is not optimized to support the data needs of the connected vehicle services promise. The AECC is working to tackle this impending data challenge with proofs-of-concept (PoCs) designed to help meet growing data demands.

The AECC invites all interested parties to join the upcoming Mobile World Live webinar, “Seizing the Connected Vehicle Services Opportunity,” on June 22 at 11 a.m. ET. Attendees will learn about:

The rapidly expanding connected vehicle services market and the opportunity it provides.

How to meet the data needs required to deliver on the connected vehicle services promise.

The PoC opportunities that will enable companies to lead and shape the success of this evolving connected vehicle services industry.

Knowledgeable, industry-renowned speakers will drive the webinar discussion:

Bruno Fernandez-Ruiz — AECC Member, Co-founder, and CTO of Nexar (Presenter)

Christer Boberg — AECC Secretary, Director of Ericsson Group Strategy (Presenter)

Martha DeGrasse — U.S. Contributing Editor, Mobile World Live (Moderator)

Roger Berg — AECC Communications Vice Chair, Vice President of DENSO’s North American Research and Development Group (Presenter)

Tim Hatt — Head of Research at GSMA Intelligence (Opening Remarks)

About AECC Proofs of Concept

The AECC is dedicated to advancing global network architectures and computing infrastructure to help address the data transfer requirements of the growing connected car ecosystem. Its Proof of Concept (PoC) Committee is focused on developing technology demonstrations to showcase how AECC solutions can be executed and utilized in real-world environments to help with these expanding data management needs.

AECC PoCs are the visible exhibition of the work that goes on within the AECC community. They showcase AECC and member capabilities and demonstrate the utility of AECC’s research and approach. PoC creation involves input from our working groups, which develop use cases and possible technical solutions to effectively address the use case requirements. The solutions, or portions of them, come from a number of different players within the AECC community, including MNOs, network equipment providers, data storage equipment teams and others. Demonstrations of the technology approaches to show the real-world application of AECC solutions are then developed in the group.

About the AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting billions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to find more efficient ways to support distributed computing and infrastructure network architectures to support the high-volume data needed for intelligent vehicle services. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.

