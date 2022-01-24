Blue Goji to Demonstrate Embodied eSports with Expresso, CyberCycle, Embodi Bikes and to Preview Embodied Health Services at IHRSA 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Goji®, a health technology company, will host Embodied eSports demonstrations and prize-winning tournaments with its recently-acquired Expresso®, CyberCycle, and newly-rebranded Embodi (previously Capti) bikes at IHRSA 2022 in Miami, FL. In Booth 601 near the entrance of Halls A and B, Blue Goji will showcase its flagship product, Infinity™ treadmill, along with Embodi, Expresso® GO Upright and Expresso® GO Recumbent bikes, as well as a recumbent CyberCycle bike, during trade show hours: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:00am – 6:00pm and Friday, June 24, 2022 10:00am – 4:00pm.

Blue Goji is excited to reveal the rebranded Capti bike as the Embodi bike, along with Expresso® and CyberCycle bikes updated with Blue Goji software. Running GojiPlay®, these bikes are no longer just stationary bikes, they have been transformed into Embodied Gaming & eSports devices that provide unparalleled embodied experiences for users of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. Anyone can be the best embodiment of their favorite avatar! Attendees are invited to experience Embodied Gaming & eSports firsthand during a tournament comprising a series of races–featuring both Blue Goji and selected third-party games–hosted during the trade show. The Final winner will receive a coveted Sony PlayStation® 5 console.

Blue Goji will also preview its Embodied Health Services, powered by GojiCare™. Embodied Health is an optimal state of being that unifies our mental, cognitive, and physical faculties as One, a new holistic perspective to an ancient Oneness philosophy. Embodied Health Services, anchored by Embodied Gaming & eSports, aim to promote this optimal state of being and health for all. Blue Goji takes a focused and nuanced approach to Embodied Gaming: it encourages the development of beneficial behaviors through specially designed games and neuro-physio challenges. Blue Goji believes that, by leveraging its unique set of patented technologies, which have the capacity to regulate or affect various aspects of mental, cognitive, and physical health, Embodied Gaming & eSports can be the gateway to other activities and behaviors that foster Embodied Health.

As most fitness facility clients have recognized since the COVID pandemic, the legacy model–signing up as many members as possible but trusting most won’t show up–no longer works. Their physical facilities are still an asset even with today’s wide spread of “at-home” connected cardio equipment. The key is to offer new experiences that members or users cannot get at home. Blue Goji believes that it is best positioned to assist our clients to not only rebuild but also expand their business to new, larger audiences: leverage GojiPlay-based Embodied Gaming & eSports as new experiences to all members and customize GojiCare-based Embodied Health Services as value-added programs to specific client groups. For examples, a fall prevention program for older adults; an Embodied eSports league for teens – preparing them for both game and mental health challenges; another type of Embodied eSports league for diabetic adults; etc.

Blue Goji executives look forward to speaking with facility owners, physical therapists, and other IHRSA attendees on these exciting advancements as well as updating those who were familiar with Interactive Fitness Holdings’ products.

More about Blue Goji

Blue Goji® introduced and demonstrated its Infinity™ Treadmill prototype at SXSW in Austin and at IHRSA in San Diego in March 2018. In 2019, the Infinity treadmill received an enviable iF DESIGN AWARD. This honor is one of the most prestigious design prizes in the world. Blue Goji® and other winners of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2019 were chosen by an international jury panel of 67 design experts. The treadmill was also nominated for a German Design Award 2020. The German Design Awards are known to set international standards for the most innovative design developments and competitiveness on the global market.

In addition to its unique gaming capabilities, Infinity is specifically designed to accommodate individualized physical and neural rehabilitation, conditioning, and cardio training programs as well as new types of game-infused therapeutic innovations such as VR-enabled rehabilitation. As a veteran-owned business, Blue Goji has supported and partnered with various Veterans Administration (VA) and other veteran-related organizations to provide its products and services. In fact, a study published in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience in March 2022 found “some promising results showing feasibility and proof of concept that the executive function domains targeted by Blue Goji’s GoWings Safari showed improvement after 9 sessions of training,” noted Assistant Professor David Pennington of University of California, San Francisco and San Francisco VA Health Care System.

Blue Goji intends to continue to support collaborations with researchers and practitioners alike in the areas of active & healthy aging, neuroplasticity, and neuro-physio therapy for patients suffering from various neurological conditions through its GojiCare™ platform.

To learn more about Infinity, please visit: http://www.bluegoji.com/infinity

Blue Goji products are made under U.S. Patent Numbers 10,737,175; 10,080,958; 10,124,255; 9,766,696; 9,849,333; 10,265,578; 10,960,264; 10,688,341; 10,549,153; 10,561,900, 11,065,504, 10,751,608; 11,191,996; 11,181,938; 11,123,604.

Infinity, GojiCare, Goji Play, Expresso, and other products, brands, logos, and trademarks are property of Blue Goji. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Kyra Constam, Marketing Manager & Branding Designer for Blue Goji



[email protected], @bluegoji