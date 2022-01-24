Virtuozzo Named Cloud Enabler of the Year at the Storage Awards XIX

Alternative Cloud Platform Leader Also Named Runner-Up as Cloud Company of the Year

SEATTLE & SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CSP—Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, today announced it was named Cloud Enabler of the Year during the 19th annual Storage Awards hosted by Storage Magazine. Filling a void in the cloud enablement market, Virtuozzo delivers a robust cloud platform for service providers that is easy to use and manage. The honor recognizes the company’s commitment to enabling these providers to rapidly launch an extensive portfolio of scalable cloud services that are viable, cost-effective alternatives to hyperscaler solutions.

The Storage Awards, also known as the Storries, recognize the finest products, companies, and people revolutionizing storage technology. Winners are chosen by Storage Magazine readers, making it one of the few programs driven by an independent selection committee comprised of users and IT decision makers. Virtuozzo was one of twelve nominees in the Cloud Enabler of the Year category and was a contender in five other categories—including Cloud Company of the Year for which it was named runner-up.

“Winning the Storage Award is an achievement we deeply appreciate,” said Alex Fine, CEO, Virtuozzo. “We understand that the decision was made by IT industry members who work with and understand what cloud solutions need to be, what they should enable to be truly beneficial to end users. We are committed to helping service providers generate revenue through competitive, easy-to-use solutions that offer growth and opportunity. As its adoption continues, we believe that Virtuozzo delivers on that promise.”

Fast, Easy, Lower-Cost Cloud

Virtuozzo delivers everything ranging from Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) to platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) in a single cloud platform. It is purpose-built for hosting, cloud and managed service providers (HSPs, CSPs, and MSPs) complete with features and functions designed to help them easily implement and manage extensive, scalable cloud product portfolios. The simplicity of Virtuozzo frees service providers to focus on differentiating products as well as hands-on customer support—enabling them to quickly reach profitability while helping their users maximize their cloud investments.

Further, Virtuozzo offers its partners a full suite of professional services that help them go to market quickly and efficiently. These include Product Installation, Managed Cloud, Training, and Consulting among others—establishing a true, mutually beneficial collaboration.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides the leading alternative cloud platform for service providers, enabling them to sell cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable and easier to use than hyperscaler solutions. The company’s legacy includes developing the first commercially available container technology and being a major contributor to numerous virtualization and open-source projects for more than 20 years. Today, Virtuozzo cloud solutions are used by more than 700 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has more than 320 employees across the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

