Blue Yonder Recognized as a Finalist for the 2022 Microsoft Global Automotive, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, and Retail & Consumer Goods Partner of the Year Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Yonder today announced it has been named a finalist of Global Automotive, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, and Retail & Consumer Goods 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are in the fifth year of our strategic partnership with Microsoft and we are excited that we continue to showcase to customers the success they can have by choosing Blue Yonder’s end-to-end solutions combined with the cloud-capabilities of Microsoft,” said Carl DCosta, senior vice president and global general manager, Partner Success, Blue Yonder. “It means so much to us to be recognized as a Finalist by Microsoft yet again, highlighting that we are a global leader for our supply chain work together across Automotive, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, and Retail & Consumer Goods. Thanks to our innovative, cloud-based solutions we built with Azure, we have been able to support our customers through disruptions by building resilient supply chains.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Blue Yonder was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Global Automotive, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, and Retail & Consumer Goods.

Blue Yonder’s Luminate® Platform – built exclusively on Microsoft Azure – is the industry’s first intelligence-enriched, integrated technology platform that spans supply chain, retail planning, logistics, and delivery in one end-to-end solution. Customers can integrate Platform-as-a-Service into their supply chain with industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, prescriptive recommendations, a single data model, and workflow-driven user experiences.

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Blue Yonder will be presenting at Microsoft Inspire on “Accelerate Your Business in Automotive, Mobility, and Transportation” featuring Blue Yonder’s Salim Shaikh, vice president, Automotive Industry Strategy, speaking with Microsoft’s John Reed, solutions leader, Automotive, Mobility & Transportation Industry. Also at Microsoft Inspire, Blue Yonder’s Shannon Wu-Lebron, corporate vice president, Global Retail Industry Strategies, is participating in the “Microsoft Cloud for Retail” interview panel hosted by Microsoft’s Shelley Bransten, corporate vice president, Global Retail & Consumer Goods Industries.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform, built exclusively on Microsoft Azure

Learn more about Microsoft Inspire, July 19-20, 2022

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Blue Yonder Public Relations Contacts:



Marina Renneke, APR, Corporate Communications Director



Tel: +1 480-308-3037, [email protected]