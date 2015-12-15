Chief Lending Officer Jenny Vipperman Joins LenderClose Board of Directors

Vipperman Brings 15 Years of Lending and Financial Services Experience to the Fintech Firm

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LenderClose, the fintech lending platform now used by more than 400 credit unions and banks, has added Jenny Vipperman to its board of directors. Vipperman, chief lending officer for Florida-based VyStar Credit Union, brings 15 years of experience in lending and financial services.

LenderClose, which was recently awarded the prestigious Contemporary CUSO of the Year award by the National Association of Credit Union Service Organizations (NACUSO), completed a $10 million series B funding round in 2021 and has more than doubled employee and leadership headcount during the past four years.

“Our growth goals are aggressive, and that calls for an experienced set of directors who are highly attuned to market conditions affecting borrowers, financial institutions, and the end-users of our technology,” said LenderClose CEO and Founder Omar Jordan. “Jenny’s perspective as a long-time lending professional who cares about the industry’s impact on borrowers certainly fits that bill. She shares our vision for transformational technology that enables better experiences.”

In Vipperman’s current role, she leads strategy for VyStar’s entire lending portfolio, including real estate, consumer and commercial lending. She also heads up the credit union’s servicing and portfolio management business.

She is engaged in work for several philanthropic organizations, including the National Credit Union Foundation, Credit Union Development Program, CMB Society of the Mortgage Bankers Association, the City of Jacksonville’s Kids Hope Alliance, and Zest AI, a lending fintech that works to make fair and transparent credit available to all.

“The industry needs fintech partners like LenderClose that enable the experiences borrowers and lenders expect,” said Vipperman. “My mission is to enable fast, fair, and automated lending solutions to promote inclusion, improve financial wellness, and help the underserved achieve generational wealth through homeownership. LenderClose’s platform delivers on this mission with a simple, automated solution that provides the speed and efficiency borrowers deserve and credit unions need to deliver. I’m excited to be a part of this fast-growing fintech.”

About LenderClose, Inc.

LenderClose is a proprietary, technology-focused lending platform that injects speed and efficiency into the lending process, greatly enhancing the borrowing experience. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, the rapidly-growing company is focused on helping credit unions and community banks keep lending local through innovative workflows and process automation. Obsessive about the end-user experience, LenderClose developers work closely with client users to continuously iterate the platform, generating elegant interactions for both lenders and borrowers across the entire lending journey. To learn more, visit lenderclose.com.

