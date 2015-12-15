ApexAdvantageSM Fixed Index Annuity Launches, Focused on Competitive Early Income

LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. (Ameritas) today announced the launch of ApexAdvantage, a new limited distribution annuity product available exclusively through a select group of Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs): Advisors Excel, Creative One, and Gradient Financial Group.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with these prestigious IMOs,” said Robert Jurgensmeier, Executive Vice President – Independent Distribution and Investments, Ameritas. “They have consistently demonstrated strong leadership and commitment to serving their network of Producers, making them a great choice for exclusive distribution rights to ApexAdvantage. Throughout the product development process, they have provided valuable input, helping to craft a product that fills a need for consumers in today’s marketplace. ApexAdvantage is the product to be compared to when it comes to immediate income.”

Focused on competitive early income, ApexAdvantage with an optional FutureNow RiderSM Guaranteed Lifetime Withdrawal Benefit* provides strong payouts for clients who want the opportunity to start enjoying their future now. Designed to be a top guaranteed income product in Years 1, 2, and 3, ApexAdvantage payouts can be activated in as soon as 30 days after policy issue, for anyone age 50 or older. Payouts are powered by a 25% immediate benefit base bonus.

By choosing the upgraded FutureNow Rider With Booster,* clients can receive double income upon declining health—even for the joint spousal rider option. Boosted income payouts are activated upon inability to perform two of six activities of daily living. This rider allows for care anywhere, with no confinement required.

To assuage concerns about inflation, ApexAdvantage comes stacked with a choice between level and increasing income so clients can enjoy either predictable, level payouts or increasing payouts to help offset inflation. For greater control, the choice of payout options and covered lives is made when income is activated, rather than at policy issue.

Ameritas collaborated with Legacy Marketing Group® to develop the ApexAdvantage fixed index annuity. With exclusive distribution rights, Advisors Excel, Creative One, and Gradient will provide all sales and marketing support to their insurance agents. Legacy will continue to provide assistance—including processing commissions and handling contracting and appointments.

ApexAdvantage is currently available under a limited distribution model in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Insurance professionals should contact their participating IMO to confirm availability.

ABOUT AMERITAS

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision, and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services.

ABOUT LEGACY MARKETING GROUP

Legacy Marketing Group works with highly rated, well-respected insurance companies to design and market proprietary products that provide financial security to generations of Americans. These products are sold exclusively through the company’s nationwide network of Independent Marketing Organizations and insurance agents. With almost three decades of industry experience and a full-service, relationship-focused attitude, Legacy is a recognized leader in the independent Producer distribution channel. From its beginning in 1993, Legacy’s vision has been to create value for IMOs, agents, and consumers by providing unique and innovative products designed to help consumers reach their retirement goals. Legacy’s passion for innovation and service is a bedrock of the company.

In approved states, ApexAdvantage Index Annuity (Form ICC22 2707 with ICC22 2707-SCH or 2707 with 2707-SCH) and riders are issued by Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. (Ameritas) located at 5900 O Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. ApexAdvantage Index Annuities are modified single premium deferred annuities that offer a fixed interest option and index interest options. The index options are not securities. Keep in mind, your clients are not participating in the market or investing in any stock or bond. Policies, index strategies, and riders may vary and may not be available in all states. Optional features and riders may have limitations, restrictions, and additional charges. Product guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. Refer to brochures for additional details. Ameritas® and the bison design are registered service marks of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. Fulfilling life® is a registered service mark of affiliate Ameritas Holding Company. Unless otherwise specified, any person or entity referenced herein is not an affiliate of Ameritas or any of its affiliates. * Available for a current annual charge of 1.25% for the FutureNow Rider and 1.35% for the FutureNow Rider With Booster. AL1270v0522 FOR AGENT USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE WITH CONSUMERS.

