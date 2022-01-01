Cadence Expands Collaboration with Arm to Accelerate Mobile Device Silicon Success

Highlights:

The Arm Total Compute Solutions 2022 (TCS22) and Cadence tools provide customers with an efficient path to tapeout

Cadence optimized its RTL-to-GDS digital flow and delivered corresponding 5nm and 7nm RAKs for Arm Cortex-A715 and Cortex-X3 CPUs and Mali-G715 and Immortalis-G715 GPUs, making it simpler for designers to get to market faster and improve quality of results

Cadence verification flow lets customers improve verification throughput and achieve advanced software debug

The Cadence digital and verification flows were used in the development of TCS22

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced it has extended its collaboration with Arm to accelerate mobile device silicon success using Cadence® digital and verification tools and the new Arm® Total Compute Solutions 2022 (TCS22), which includes the Arm Cortex®-A715 and Cortex-X3 CPUs and the Arm Mali™-G715 and Immortalis™-G715 GPUs. Through the collaboration, Cadence has delivered comprehensive RTL-to-GDS digital flow Rapid Adoption Kits (RAKs) for 5nm and 7nm nodes to help customers achieve optimized power, performance, and area (PPA) goals and improved productivity. In addition, Cadence has validated mobile reference platforms for the Cortex-A715 and Cortex-X3 CPUs and the Mali-G715 and Immortalis-G715 GPUs to jumpstart customer verification flows.

To learn more about the Arm-based solutions from Cadence, visit www.cadence.com/go/armsolstcs.

Cadence Digital Flow for Arm Total Compute Solutions

The Cadence integrated digital RTL-to-GDS RAKs that have been optimized for SoC development using the latest Arm TCS22 include the Cadence Cerebrus™ Intelligent Chip Explorer, Innovus™ Implementation System, Genus™ Synthesis Solution, Modus DFT Software Solution, Quantus™ Extraction Solution, Tempus™ Timing Signoff Solution and ECO Option, Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution, Conformal® Equivalence Checking and Conformal Low Power.

The digital RAKs provide Cortex-A715 and Cortex-X3 CPU and Mali-G715 and Immortalis-G715 GPU users with several key features. For example, the Cadence Cerebrus AI-driven flow optimization enables quick and efficient design-specific closure with reduced engineering effort. Cadence iSpatial technology provides an integrated and predictable implementation flow for the fastest design closure. The RAKs also include an innovative smart hierarchy flow to deliver better turnaround times on large, high-performance CPUs. The digital flow’s integrated Tempus ECO technology for signoff offers accurate, final design closure based on path-based analysis. Finally, the activity-aware power optimization engine incorporated with the Innovus Implementation System and the Genus™ Synthesis Solution significantly reduces dynamic power consumption, enabling customers to achieve low-power goals.

Cadence Verification Flow for Arm Total Compute Solutions

The verification flow includes the Cadence Xcelium™ Logic Simulation Platform, Palladium® Z1 and Z2 Enterprise Emulation Platforms, Helium™ Virtual and Hybrid Platforms, Jasper® Formal Verification Platform, vManager™ Planning and Metrics, VIP and System VIP tools and content for Arm-based designs.

The Cadence verification flow enables customers to improve verification throughput and achieve advanced software debug for SoCs containing the Cortex-A715 and Cortex-X3 CPUs and Mali-G715 and Immortalis-G715 GPUs. Furthermore, the virtual and hybrid platform reference designs include the Arm Fast Models to enable early software development and verification using the Cadence Helium and the Palladium and Protium platforms, also known as the dynamic duo.

“With the delivery of Arm TCS22, we’re enabling customers to create high-performance, high-efficiency and secure products that provide an optimal user experience across a variety of mobile applications,” said Paul Williamson, vice president and general manager, Client Line of Business, Arm. “By continuing to collaborate with Cadence, our mutual customers can leverage our latest Armv9 CPUs and the Mali-G715 and Immortalis-G715 GPUs alongside the Cadence digital and verification flows to deliver SoCs to market faster.”

“This latest collaboration with Arm further demonstrates our commitment to empowering designers to create the world’s most advanced mobile designs that provide the best user experience,” said Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager, Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “Arm has utilized the latest Cadence digital and verification flow innovations to develop Arm TCS22, and we’re jointly enabling customers to leverage these latest innovations to realize optimal power and performance results and a faster path to tapeout.”

The Cadence digital flow enables customers to achieve PPA goals, and the verification full flow provides improved verification throughput. Both flows support the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy, which enables customers to achieve SoC design excellence.

