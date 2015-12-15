Bluebird Network Wins 2022 Visionary Spotlight Award

‘Rural and Underserved Communities’ – Bluebird recognized for strengthening connectivity for underserved communities in the Midwest

COLUMBIA, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bluebird—Bluebird Network, a communications infrastructure provider and operator of two data centers and more than 10,600 miles of fiber, is excited to announce they have won the 2022 Visionary Spotlight Award for the second year in a row. Bluebird Network has accelerated its innovation to keep pace with the increased digital demand to provide and strengthen connectivity for underserved communities in the Midwest.

“It’s an honor to be recognized and receive the Visionary Spotlight Award for serving rural and underserved communities,” states Michael Morey, CEO of Bluebird Network. “Bluebird is committed to delivering our promise to help bridge the digital divide and give communities access to connectivity throughout the region with our aggregated product suite including fiber-based services, cutting-edge data center offerings, and ongoing network expansion.”

Bluebird has shown exponential growth throughout the past year, providing and strengthening connectivity throughout the Midwest with:

2 strategically placed data centers with 62% of energy coming from renewable sources

Bluebird Network’s on-net and near-net buildings and towers increased to a total of 82,000, from 65,000 in 2021

Bluebird has also made great strides expanding into new markets in the state of Iowa and has several builds slated to continue this progress across their 11-state footprint, including strategic builds in Iowa, Kansas, Illinois and Oklahoma

As Bluebird continues to expand their fiber footprint, Bluebird will further enable digital transformation throughout the Midwest for a range of industries like healthcare, education, financial organizations, government/public safety and more. The company continues to service last mile, tower and wireless providers – especially as the industry allocates new grant dollars supporting broadband development. Bluebird remains on a trajectory of growth and continues to expand its unique network into new and underserved areas, delivering the fast, high-quality fiber-based internet and transport service options businesses require and that communities can benefit from in their day-to-day lives.

About Bluebird Network

Bluebird Network is a communications infrastructure provider and data center operator. Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its fiber infrastructure, to Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, and the surrounding states. Bluebird owns two data centers: an underground facility in Springfield, MO, and a facility in the Quad Cities. Bluebird operates over 10,600 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 82,000 on-net and near-net buildings and 153 Points of Presence (PoP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities.

