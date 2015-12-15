Exo and Henry Ford Health Partner to Enable All Physicians with Point of Care Ultrasound

Exo will provide Henry Ford Health with easy-to-use ultrasound technology to expand the use of medical imaging and enhance patient care

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exo (pronounced “echo”), a pioneering health information and devices company, is partnering with Henry Ford Health (Henry Ford) to make ultrasound technology simpler so more caregivers can use it to improve patient outcomes at the point of care.

Exo will partner with Henry Ford Innovations (HFI), Henry Ford’s commercialization arm, to make ultrasound easier to perform with artificial intelligence, validate cutting-edge ultrasound technology through large-scale deployment, and educate the next generation of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) users.

Henry Ford is a leading healthcare provider, serving communities across Michigan and beyond through its 33,000 valued team members, including 6,000 physicians at more than 250 locations. As one of the nation’s top academic medical centers, Henry Ford trains more than 4,000 medical students, residents, and fellows every year across more than 50 accredited programs.

“As a long-standing leader in ultrasound and workflow management, we look forward to collaborating with Exo. Our collective vision to improve patient outcomes through the innovative power of ultrasound technology has boundless potential,” said Lisa Prasad, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of Henry Ford.

Exo’s end-to-end solution lowers the barriers to use, making ultrasound accessible for more people, in more locations, to enable more decisions at the point of care. The solution encompasses Exo Works, an intuitive ultrasound workflow solution that streamlines documentation, billing, and quality assurance all in one platform, a handheld ultrasound device that delivers powerful imaging at a fraction of the cost of cart-based systems, and AI and education that simplifies the user experience to bolster adoption.

“POCUS adoption has been hindered for far too long with high costs, large machine sizes, inefficient workflows, and the need for significant training. Exo addresses these challenges with its end-to-end POCUS solution and thoughtful approach to scaling the technology for large health systems like ours,” said Dan Siegal, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for HFI and Vice Chair for the Department of Radiology at Henry Ford. “By partnering with Exo, we can access novel technology that will impact patient care and help shape ultrasound innovations and training for future users.”

The Henry Ford project team driving this initiative includes Chris Clark, M.D. and Harish Kinni, M.D. from the Department of Emergency Medicine, and Vikas Relan, Project Director from HFI.

“This partnership will put powerful medical imaging into the hands of caregivers,” said Sandeep Akkaraju, Co-founder and CEO of Exo. “With Henry Ford’s unmatched medical expertise, numerous care facilities, and commitment to education, we can prove the value of our ultrasound technology at scale and lay the groundwork for the future of medical imaging.”

About Exo

Exo is a health information and devices company. Exo believes everyone around the world should have access to high-quality, affordable and easy-to-use medical imaging. The company is on a mission to modernize medical imaging through its high-performance ultrasound platform and artificial intelligence. Exo’s goal is to enable healthcare professionals to make critical, real-time decisions that ultimately improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit exo.inc. Follow us at @exoeffect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

