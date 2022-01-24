Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Provides Update On the Status of The Bitmain Antspace Hydro Miner

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2022) – Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC), (OTCQB: BTCWF), (“Bluesky” or the “Corporation”) is very pleased to announce that effective the date of this press release that the Corporation has been informed that the first phase of the Corporation’s state-of-the-art Bitmain Antspace Hydrominer (“Antspace HK3”) has been shipped and is expected to arrive at the Corporation’s mining facility in the State of Texas in 4 to 6 weeks.

The first phase shipment includes the Antspace HK3 container which will inevitably house 195 S19 Pro+ Hyd ASIC Miners (the “ASIC Miners”). The shipment will also include the hydro cooling towers which are required to pump the cooling fluids into the Antspace HK3 and into the ASIC miners themselves. This shipment will also include all the electrical connections and housing for the 195 ASIC miners. Once the shipment is received, technicians from Bitmain will be onsite to assist with the connections and the initial set-up of the Antspace HK3 system. The Corporation anticipates that the second phase of shipping, which will involve the ASIC miners, will occur in the second week of July. It is anticipated that the shipping of the ASIC miners will take 7 to 10 business days due to customs clearances.

Each 1 S19 Pro+ Hyd ASIC miner will produce a Hashrate of 198 TH/s therefore it is anticipated that the system will produce 38,610 TH/s / 38.6 PH/s without any optimization(s) which will amount to approximately 60 to 64 BTC being mined by the system, per year, of which Bluesky will retain 50% of the mining rewards and Bluesky’s Joint Venture Partner on the Antspace HK3 will retain the other 50%.

As previously stated in the Corporation’s April 6, 2022 press release, the Antspace HK3 utilizes a new industry revolutionary hydro-cooled power supply that has a minimum 95% conversion rate efficiency which achieves a considerable energy savings over mining operations run by traditional air-cooled systems. The hydro-cooled power supply results in significantly lower electrical costs while providing greater environmental protection. Furthermore, the ASIC miners all operate with no fans, and the miners are all dust proof, which eliminates dust intake into the ASIC miners which eliminates downtime from broken fans and dust cleaning maintenance which is required for traditional air-cooled systems. Noise generated by hydro-cooled miners is reduced by a factor of 80% vs. the noise generated by traditional air-cooled fan-based mining systems.

The Antspace HK3 and the ASIC miners were designed for, and are ideal for, mining operations in hot climates as the system will maintain stable low and stable temperatures in even the hottest climates – something that has been long sought out in an industry in which even a 1 degree centigrade of temperature can make a big difference across multiple units.

The Corporation is currently actively seeking avenues so it can acquire additional Antspace’s and the Corporation is targeting to have up to 10 of these units acquired and commencing operation between Q4 2022 and Q1 2023. To view a video on YouTube that shows the Antspace HK3 in operation and showcasing its features, please visit the following URL link https://youtu.be/ofPdztVcHjk.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky’s digital currency mining may re-invest its mining profit. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com www.blueskyintel.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: [email protected]

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. .

T: (647) 466-4037

E: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

– 30 –

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126387