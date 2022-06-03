Datametrex Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2022) – Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“) has accepted a notice filed by Datametrex AI Limited of its intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the “Bid“) to be transacted through the facilities of the Exchange.

The notice provides that the Company may, during the 12-month period commencing June 8, 2022, and ending June 7, 2023, purchase up to 17,808,301 Common Shares (“Shares“) in total, being approximately five (5) % of the total number of 356,166,034 Shares outstanding as of June 2, 2022, and approximately 5.1% of the Company’s Public Float (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange). The price which the Company will pay for any such Shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Bid and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by management of the Company. Purchases under the Bid will be made from time to time by PI Financial Corp., Vancouver B.C., on behalf of the Company.

All Share purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange and will be purchased for cancellation. The funding for any purchase pursuant to the Bid will be financed out of the working capital of the Company.

The Board of Directors believes the underlying value of the Company may not be reflected in the current market price of its Shares. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the Board believes the purchase of the Shares would be an appropriate use of corporate funds and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. Furthermore, the purchases are expected to benefit all persons who continue to hold Shares by increasing their equity interest in the Company if the repurchased Shares are cancelled.

Datametrex believes the Bid is a flexible tool and part of Datametrex’ overall capital allocation program and objectives, while generating value for shareholders. Decisions regarding any future repurchases will depend on certain factors, such as market conditions, share price and other opportunities to invest capital for growth. Datametrex may elect to suspend or discontinue the Bid at any time, in accordance with applicable laws and policies of the Exchange.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Datametrex’ mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain. For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Kristina Colpitts, Director

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 416-901-5611 x 204

Marshall Gunter, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 514-295-2300

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126308