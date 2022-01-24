Empatho Holdings Inc. Announces OTCQB Market Listing and Commencement of Trading

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2022) – Empatho Holdings Inc. (CSE: EMPH) (formerly, Shane Resources Ltd.) (“Empatho” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Market (the “OTCQB“) in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company’s common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “EMPHF” as of the opening of the market today. Empatho’s common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “EMPH”.

“Listing Empatho on the OTCQB is a first step to provide easier access and trading capability in our shares for both institutional and retail investors. Trading on OTCQB will contribute to our strategy to continue to enhance our share liquidity and broaden the reach and awareness of our technology and ultimately drive value for our shareholders,” stated Yan Namer, CEO & Director of the Company.

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EMPHF/overview

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The OTC Markets Group Inc. enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about the OTC Markets Group Inc., visit www.otcmarkets.com. OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Empatho

Empatho Holdings Inc. is a virtual well-being firm focused on a smart solution powered by proprietary PsychAI™ artificial intelligence (AI), that strategically guides users to achieve individualized or personalized well-being goals. The Company provides a data-driven mobile application using advanced technology to engage individuals in the management of their own health, helping individuals become more productive and uncovering potential efficiencies and cost savings for employers.

