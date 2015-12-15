BNP Paribas and Year Up Partner to Provide Young Adults with Pathways to Meaningful Careers

The internship program grants local young adults the opportunity to gain valuable skills and experiences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BNP Paribas, Europe’s leading financial institution, and Year Up, a non-profit workforce development organization, today announce their partnership, granting underserved local young adults the opportunity to participate in a one-year internship program. The partnership with BNP Paribas and Year Up connects talented and motivated young adults to sustainable career pathways.

The one-year internship program for young adults (18-26) includes a 6-month intensive technical accelerator, where interns prepare for the workforce. Then, interns spend the next 6 months interning on-site at BNP Paribas in New York. Year Up recruits, interviews, trains, and strategically pairs participants with BNP Paribas.

The partnership allows the opportunity to host several qualified interns within BNP Paribas’ Corporate & Institutional Banking function. The internship cycle is from August-January and from February-July. Upon completion on the program, interns can be eligible for full-time hire.

The mission of the internship program is to bridge the opportunity gap by ensuring young adults gain the skills, experiences, and support that will empower them to reach their potential in their careers and higher education.

BNP Paribas believes that developing early talent is the future, and is dedicated to cultivating an environment of knowledge, sharing and collaboration. With close to 4,000 employees in the greater New York area, this is one of many initiatives demonstrating BNP Paribas’ commitment to the local community.

“By investing in Year Up’s pipeline of skilled, motivated talent, BNP Paribas will help our students gain critical on-the-job experience and launch meaningful careers in the financial services industry,” said John Galante, Managing Director at Year Up. “We look forward to working with BNP Paribas to meet their entry- and mid-level talent needs in New York.”

“BNP Paribas is pleased to partner with Year Up. We are proud to support the local New York community by helping bridge the opportunity gap to bright and diverse young adults,” said Philippe Ricard, Chief Operating Officer at BNP Paribas USA and CIB Americas. “We look forward to providing our interns with the tools to develop a lasting career, while fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion in the financial services industry.”

About Year Up Inc.



Year Up is a national 501(c)3 workforce development organization committed to ensuring equitable access to economic opportunity, education, and justice for all young adults—no matter their background, income, or zip code. Year Up is offered at no cost to participants, and utilizes a high expectations, high support model where students learn in-demand technical and professional skills and apply them during a corporate internship. Year Up has served more than 36,000 young adults across 19 geographies since its founding in 2000 and has been voted one of the “Best Non-Profits to Work For” by The NonProfit Times. To learn more, visit www.yearup.org, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About BNP Paribas



BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 65 countries and has nearly 190,000 employees, including nearly 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialized businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group’s performance and stability.

About BNP Paribas in the USA



BNP Paribas has built a strong and diversified presence in the United States to support its client base. The bank employs close to 14,000 people and has had a presence in the USA since the late 1800s. Bank of the West serves over 2 million individuals and small & businesses through a network of around 600 branches and business centers. Large corporate and institutional clients are serviced by BNP Paribas’ Corporate & Institutional Banking franchise that has a presence in the main US cities, in addition to a global reach through a network of offices in EMEA and APAC. The bank also offers asset management services through BNP Paribas Asset Management as well as Real Estate and Fleet Services through partnerships.

For more information, please see www.usa.bnpparibas.com/en/.

