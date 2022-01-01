Exabeam Next-gen SIEM and Advanced Cybersecurity Analytics Now Available Through Carahsoft’s NASPO Cloud Solutions Contract

Beyond prevention, provides states, local governments, and education institutions with sophisticated threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities

FOSTER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exabeam, the leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that the advanced cybersecurity solutions by Exabeam have been added to Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Contract. As the Master Government Aggregator® for Exabeam, Carahsoft provides the Exabeam cloud-delivered Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and advanced cyber analytics solutions to participating States, Local Governments, and Educational (SLED) institutions.

“We are excited to be added to Carahsoft’s NASPO contract to help SLED cyber leaders readily access the technology needed to modernize their SIEM and fiercely defend their agencies and institutions against known and unknown threats,” said Chris Cesio, Chief Revenue Officer at Exabeam. “Exabeam analytics and automation solutions help security analysts gain efficiencies with Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) workflows, enabling them to identify and resolve threats faster. Working with Carahsoft and their reseller partners, we aim to arm as many security teams as possible against the tactics of persistent adversaries who often bypass traditional prevention solutions or are already inside.”

The NASPO contract makes the procurement process frictionless for SLED organizations. It will help them get faster access to Exabeam Fusion SIEM and Exabeam Fusion XDR products through the NASPO Cloud Solutions Portfolio.

“SLED organizations are constantly under siege from sophisticated cyber adversaries. These vital public agencies and institutions rely on next-generation cyber products to help modernize their security operation centers,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cyber Security Solutions at Carahsoft. “The Exabeam Fusion product line is an excellent addition to our Cloud Solutions portfolio. We look forward to providing streamlined access through our reseller partners to the Exabeam cloud-delivered SIEM and cyber analytics solutions to help agencies thwart attacks.”

In the last year, the Biden administration has issued several executive orders related to the dangers nation-states and other threat actor groups pose to public sector organizations. The documents emphasize the importance of deploying modern security solutions to continuously look for and respond to threats.

About the Exabeam Fusion Product Line

The Exabeam Fusion product line integrates market-leading behavioral analytics and automation capabilities to help streamline the TDIR process without disrupting an organization’s existing technology stack. Public sector organizations participating in the NASPO Cloud Solutions Portfolio can easily identify and respond to critical security issues, incidents, and attacks from a single, centralized control plane. This substantially increases analyst productivity and reduces response times.

The Exabeam Fusion offerings differentiate normal from anomalous behavior, apply risk scoring using Exabeam Dynamic Alert Prioritization to allow analysts to quickly assess and prioritize risks, and build Smart Timelines™ to automatically reconstruct security incidents to gain a full picture of any incident.

About NASPO ValuePoint

NASPO ValuePoint is a cooperative purchasing program facilitating public procurement solicitations and agreements using a lead-state model. The program provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states and the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers the highest valued, reliable and competitively sourced contracts, offering public entities outstanding prices.

Exabeam Fusion SIEM and Exabeam Fusion XDR are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, visit https://www.carahsoft.com/exabeam#contract.

About Exabeam

Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. The leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, Exabeam is reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. Exabeam offers a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. We design and build products to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives and best protect their organizations. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

