Owl Labs Launches Meeting Owl 3 Device, Expansion Mic and Enhanced Owl Intelligence System Software to Upgrade Collaboration Among Hybrid Teams

Newest Model of First AI-Powered, 360-Degree Video Conference Solution Increases Speed, Accuracy and Reach to Improve Hybrid Meetings in Even Larger Spaces

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions, today announced the launch of its Meeting Owl® 3 camera device, new Expansion Mic, and enhanced Owl Intelligence System™ (OIS) software. This new flagship product is the third generation of the award-winning Meeting Owl product line, consisting of WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker systems that automatically zoom in on whomever is speaking. The Meeting Owl 3 has been upgraded both inside and out to include faster, more accurate face detection, even when masked; expanded audio and video range options; upgraded USB capability; and more. The new Expansion Mic device extends the Meeting Owl 3’s audio range to 26 feet, so all meeting participants can be heard around larger tables.

Owl Labs products are used by more than 100K organizations around the world, including 84 Fortune 100 companies. According to an Owl Labs study, nearly 3/4 of employees (71%) want a hybrid or remote working style, and effective technology is the third most crucial thing workers look for in an employer, with 95% saying it’s important. Owl Labs’ technology is now more crucial than ever, as it enables workers to collaborate from anywhere. As the smartest 360-degree video conferencing device on the market, the Meeting Owl 3 helps hybrid teams come together so virtual meetings feel more like in-person conversations, leveling the playing field between remote and in-room participants.

Attendees of video calls using a Meeting Owl 3 see a 360-degree view of the room, along with up to three panels that dynamically zoom in on participants who are actively speaking or moving. Due to its plug-and-play design, it only takes six minutes from unboxing a Meeting Owl 3 to joining the first meeting, and it can be set up 3x faster than competitors’ products. Owl Labs products are designed by roboticists and engineers, and are equipped with its proprietary, newly upgraded OIS technology that powers auto-focus, smart zooming, and smart mics. The OIS also enables devices to become smarter over time with new features and capabilities delivered automatically via WiFi.

“Hybrid is now the way that teams expect to work, and we believe flexible policies are here to stay – but pre-pandemic technology to support hybrid work was an afterthought,” said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. “While smaller and medium-sized businesses have been faster to adopt and support a hybrid format, we’re seeing even the world’s largest companies choosing similar, flexible models and seeking more immersive technology to power the transition. As a team that has been hybrid since before COVID, we’re proud to launch our third generation Meeting Owl to connect organizations of all sizes even more seamlessly.”

New features and performance enhancements in the Meeting Owl 3 include:

Improved facial recognition – Upgraded OIS software is 5x more accurate in detecting masked faces and 58% more accurate at identifying in-room participants that are farther away, to better serve teams that are masking and social distancing

4x faster detection – New OIS is 4x faster to automatically focus on in-room participants, zooming in within 3 seconds after they speak or move, to improve the flow of natural conversation

Expanded audio range – Compatible with the new Expansion Mic device, which extends audio range by 18 feet to 26 feet maximum in the direction of the mic, so everyone at larger tables can be heard clearly

Owl Connect – Meeting Owl 3 is the only 360-degree video conferencing device on the market that can pair two devices to expand reach in larger spaces; connect two devices to extend video range up to 28 feet and audio range up to 44 feet dependent on need

Greater compatibility – Now compatible with USB-C, so no special adapters are needed to plug into laptops

Enterprise IT support – Set up and register devices via desktop app or mobile and manage devices remotely with Owl Labs’ web-based portal

See the Meeting Owl 3 in action in the video here. Customers can now purchase the Meeting Owl 3 for an introductory price of $999, the Expansion Mic at $249, and a Meeting Owl 3 and Expansion Mic bundle starting at $1,198. The Meeting Owl 3 price will increase to $1,049 beginning September 1, 2022.

The full Owl Labs product ecosystem instantly turns any workspace into a custom-built hybrid environment, and is compatible with Zoom, Google Hangouts, Slack, BlueJeans, GoToMeeting, Microsoft Teams, and other popular video conferencing platforms. Other plug-and-play products that connect with the new Meeting Owl 3 and Expansion Mic include:

Whiteboard OwlTM – Dedicated camera device that enables everyone to see the whiteboard in meetings, even when someone stands in front of it

Meeting HQTM – In-room control center allowing users to launch meetings with a single tap, with no need to plug anything into an external computer

The Meeting Owl 3, along with other Owl Labs products, can be purchased on OwlLabs.com, Amazon or through third-party resellers and distribution partners. To be connected to your local reseller, learn more here or contact [email protected].

About Owl Labs:

Owl Labs is the first company to build AI-powered, 360-degree video conferencing solutions for hybrid organizations. Its suite of products makes meetings more inclusive and collaborative by leveling the playing field between remote and in-room participants. The company’s flagship product, the Meeting Owl® 3, is the first WiFi-enabled, 360-degree camera, microphone and speaker that automatically zooms in on whoever’s speaking. Owl Labs has raised $22 million in funding and is based in Boston, with remote and hybrid employees all over the world. To learn more, visit OwlLabs.com.

Contacts

Sara Zick



[email protected]