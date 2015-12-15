Boosted Commerce Announces Key Executive Hire, Martin Dunstheimer, Former CFO of TOMS

Dunstheimer brings 20 years of financial leadership to Boosted, helping the platform grow its portfolio of 40+ eCommerce brands

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boosted Commerce, the leading consumer eCommerce platform that acquires and grows third-party businesses on Amazon and Shopify, today announced a new Chief Financial Officer, Martin Dunstheimer. Dunstheimer has a comprehensive background in financial leadership, having held top positions at GE, NBC, Lucky Brand Jeans, 7 For All Mankind, BCBG, and most recently at TOMS shoes.

At Boosted, he will spearhead the next stage of corporate financial development, and will focus on the future growth and margin expansion across Boosted’s portfolio, working closely with co-founders Keith Richman, Charlie Chanaratospon, and President Steve Oliver. Dunstheimer’s leadership over the financial division of Boosted further solidifies the CPG company’s commitment to a disciplined M&A approach and portfolio brand expansion with a resilient economic structure for their platform.

“Boosted is acutely positioned for continued growth with its focus on operational excellence and gross margin expansion. In a short period of time, Boosted has already acquired dozens of winning eCommerce brands, and I’m excited to be part of a growth company with such a dynamic, thoughtful team,” said Dunstheimer.

As CFO of TOMS, Martin was responsible for finance, accounting, technology, and supply chain functions. There, he built TOMS’ finance and accounting teams, streamlined processes and developed and executed a plan to turn the company around by restructuring debt and freeing up working capital to re-invest in brand marketing and initiatives, enabling growth. Martin led TOMS through the pandemic by raising additional capital and mitigating challenges created by global supply chain disruption.

“Martin’s significant financial leadership experience, particularly related to at-scale retail businesses, is just what Boosted needs as we focus on creating structure and strategy to overcome macro-economic pulls, challenges in supply chain, and cultivate exceptional data hygiene,” shared Keith Richman, CEO and co-founder of Boosted. “His expertise will strengthen our executive team with the necessary competencies to continue thoughtfully deploying capital to scale our portfolio of leading consumer brands.”

In addition to Dunstheimer, Boosted also recently announced the hiring of Bill Bine as Chief Supply Chain Officer; Jeff Veldhuizen as Vice President of Brand, Home & Wellness; and Chris Brucia as Vice President of Digital Product.

