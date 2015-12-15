Finance of America Reverse Earns Second Consecutive ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification™

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Finance of America Reverse (FAR), a leading retirement solutions innovator, is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award, which distinguishes FAR for the June 2022 to June 2023 period, is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience within FAR’s welcoming, empowering, and innovative culture. This year, 92% of employees said FAR is a great place to work—33 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily—it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that FAR is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“The FAR family is proud to once again receive this honor on behalf of all the amazing and dedicated individuals that make this such an incredible and inspiring place to work,” says Kristen Sieffert, President of FAR. “Our unmatched customer experiences and compassion-driven approach to all that we do are the direct result of our quality colleagues at FAR—friends and peers who bring their best to the table every day without fail. Leading, mentoring, and cultivating this talent at FAR will always be the utmost priority for us. I have always believed that when our culture is strong, supportive, and human-centered, all other important aspects of the business follow suit.”

Over the past year, FAR continued to build out its companywide “10 Star” program—an initiative dedicated to furthering employee growth, strong relationships, and meaningful work at FAR and brainstorming new ideas that can impact the organization in a positive way. Most recently, feedback through the “10 Star” initiative led to the creation of FAR’s official mentorship program, which has already yielded impressive results for FAR’s community and for employee development within the company. FAR also celebrates employees’ contributions through its annual President’s Retreat, a premier event offering employees the chance to further strengthen an interoffice community, promote leadership skills, and ideate new solutions for FAR’s borrowers. These endeavors—together with a flexible, family-friendly approach to professional life—have resulted in a positive, collaborative business culture that puts people and relationships at the forefront of all that FAR does.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Finance of America Reverse

As a retirement solutions company and part of the Finance of America Companies (NYSE: FOA) family of companies, Finance of America Reverse is committed to empowering people with the tools they need to achieve financial independence and get to work on retirement. Through its team of Licensed Loan Officers and network of professional and wholesale partners, Finance of America Reverse offers products and services designed to help older Americans include home equity in their retirement plans. The company is licensed nationally and is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA).

For more information, please visit www.fareverse.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Billy Conlon



Phone: (925) 487-7685



Email: [email protected]