CallMiner Introduces Combined Workforce Intelligence Capabilities to Elevate Agent Experience and Drive Improved Customer Outcomes

New and expanded features include call and screen recording, video playback, after-work automation and quality forms to complement automated scoring

WALTHAM, Mass. & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Customer Contact Week Las Vegas 2022, Booth 613—CallMiner, the leading provider of conversation intelligence to drive business improvement, today announced new and expanded workforce intelligence capabilities to help organizations improve the performance and experience of contact center and customer service agents, aimed at driving positive customer experiences and business outcomes.

According to Forrester1, “Being a contact center agent has never been more difficult. Call volumes have increased, and while bots are taking some of the heat, that leaves the toughest calls for your agents to handle…Contact centers that don’t focus on significantly improving the agent experience will suffer far more than those that do.”

With CallMiner, contact center leaders can more effectively address common agent challenges and pain points, such as eliminating mundane, repetitive tasks or using real-time alerts to guide them to the best outcomes, which helps them experience greater success and satisfaction in their roles. Further, supervisors are empowered to focus on the tasks and data-driven training that elevate the quality of their entire agent base.

Through this combined set of workforce intelligence capabilities, the CallMiner platform enables organizations to increase agent retention and improve customer experience. This includes:

Quality assurance and performance management: CallMiner offers call and screen recording alongside a broad range of integrations, including with contact center as a service (CCaaS), video conferencing, and email and chat providers. Through CallMiner Screen Record, supervisors can better assess how efficiently agents navigate support screens and apps, and identify specific activities that may be leading to extended silence or unnecessarily longer handle times. In addition to AI-powered automated performance scoring, CallMiner delivers quality forms and smart audit lists, which empower supervisors to find the right interaction to review in a manual or hybrid quality assurance (QA) scenario. Further, coach-to-agent workflows, closed loop performance insights, and direct agent feedback make it easier to drive sustained improvements for supervisors and agents. Agent assistance and experience: CallMiner’s new pre-built solutions reduce after-wrap time and effort through automated call dispositioning and call summarization, enabling agents to focus on delivering the best customer service and not post-interaction administrative work. Further, the real-time module enables supervisors with in-the-moment monitoring capabilities to flag notable coaching moments as they occur. Agents receive real-time guidance and next-best action, particularly for complex customer needs, helping to reduce agent anxiety and expedite onboarding. A new CallMiner employee wellbeing solution also helps supervisors understand how front-line agents are being treated by customers and prospects, including gauging employee sentiment and identifying at-risk agents. Contact center operational improvement: CallMiner’s combination of powerful analytics and automation makes it easier to reduce call volume by improving visibility and engagement across channels. Organizations can optimize average handle time (AHT) by measuring acoustic signals for silence and tempo, as well as identify root-cause for repeat contacts. Analyzing the interaction journey and common contact drivers, combined with short average handle times, identifies opportunities for call deflection, channel optimization, self-service, and informs virtual agent development, allowing agents to focus on the most important interactions. With the insight provided through automated contact dispositioning, organizations can optimize workforce planning based on call drivers and volume analysis.

“For today’s customer-centric organizations, it’s critical to deliver the best experiences possible at every touchpoint – and the best way to achieve this is with high performing and highly engaged agents. This is easier said than done considering the high number of remote agents in today’s workforce, rising agent attrition rates and competition in the labor market. Combining this with the increasing complexity of interactions being handled by agents as routine contacts move to self-service or bots, has created the perfect storm,” said Scott Kendrick, VP of Strategy at CallMiner. “The combined workforce intelligence capabilities within the CallMiner platform make it easier for organizations to retain agents for increased tenure, elevate new agent performance faster, and empower their contact center supervisors, agents, and teams with the right tools to drive positive business and customer outcomes.”

These new and updated workforce intelligence capabilities are currently available to CallMiner customers. To learn more, visit CallMiner at Customer Contact Week Las Vegas 2022, booth 613, visit callminer.com or contact [email protected].

About CallMiner

CallMiner is the global leader in conversation intelligence to drive business performance improvement. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, allowing organizations to interpret sentiment and identify patterns to reveal deep understanding from every conversation. By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across retail, financial services, healthcare and insurance, travel and hospitality, and more. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

___________________



1 Forrester, The Three Customer Service Megatrends in 2022, March 15, 2022, https://learning.callminer.com/c/whitepaper-forrester-megatrends-2022?x=CFl8z6&lx=amFxJO

Contacts

Media:

Jessica Bettencourt



Inkhouse on behalf of CallMiner



[email protected]

(774) 451-5142