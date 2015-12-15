Polaris Wireless E911 Z-axis Location Solution Is Deployed in Schok Feature Phones Available Nationwide

Feature phone users can now be located by emergency responders within one floor level inside multi-story buildings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#E911—Polaris Wireless, an innovator of high accuracy software-based wireless location solutions, announces the company’s Z-axis location solution is commercially available nationwide. The company’s technology, which has been demonstrated to meet the FCC’s 3-meter vertical location accuracy requirement, is integrated into Schok’s newly released flip feature phones which are available for purchase in select stores, including Walmart, across the United States.

Feature phones are typically used by consumers looking for a simple, yet powerful flip phone, who all deserve to be accurately located in emergencies. Adding indoor and vertical location to these devices enables first responders to locate all wireless 911 callers with floor level accuracy in multi-story buildings.

“This is a major milestone for the 911 industry to deliver FCC-compliant Z-axis emergency location technology for users of feature phones,” said Manlio Allegra, CEO and Founder of Polaris Wireless. “Working with Schok and their partners has been straightforward and it’s exciting to see for the first time the complete Z-axis solution commercially available in a flip phone.”

“The Polaris Wireless location software was seamlessly integrated with our existing location and chipset vendors,” said Samuel Gutiérrez, Chairman and CEO of Schok, LLC. “Our Schok flip feature phone passed Tier I carrier acceptance testing, which for the first time included Z-axis location. Now our customers can be assured their accurate vertical location will enable first responders to find them faster in an emergency.”

The vertical component of wireless location is critical in today’s environment when most 911 calls are placed by mobile phones and increasingly indoors, where location determination is particularly challenging. Accurate indoor wireless location is a game-changer for first responders to quickly get to where they are needed, regardless of the phone being used by callers. The Polaris Wireless Z-axis service is available seamlessly nationwide for public safety and commercial deployments.

About Schok

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Schok LLC. is an American company revolutionizing the entry and mid-segment mobile phone market by delivering best-in-class devices that contain proprietary AI software to improve the consumer’s life. Schok’s passionate approach to innovative engineering and pioneering customer service, results in curated products that look, feel and perform exceptionally, creating a community of loyal customers that understand that Schok is committed to winning their hearts for life!

For more information please visit: https://schokgear.com/

About Polaris Wireless

Polaris Wireless delivers high-accuracy, software-based 3D location. The company’s wireless location technology accurately pin-points location, within 2.8 meters vertically (Z-axis) in high-rise buildings. The company serves wireless carriers, governments and enterprise customers globally and remains focused on delivering accurate 3D location solutions worldwide. Visit polariswireless.com, contact us at [email protected] and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

