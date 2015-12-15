CallMiner Named Best Overall AI-based Analytics Company in 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards

Award recognizes CallMiner for its use of AI to analyze customer conversations at scale, driving improved customer experience and business transformation

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CallMiner, the leading provider of conversation intelligence to drive business improvement, announced today that it has been named the Best Overall AI-based Analytics Company in the 5th annual AI Breakthrough Awards.

CallMiner was recognized for its ability to help organizations analyze customer interactions as scale, such as the voice or text-based conversations that happen in an organization’s customer service center, to uncover insights and take action. These insights help companies improve customer experience, strengthen brand loyalty, increase operational efficiency, influence sales outcomes and more, ultimately driving business transformation and growth.

Powered by machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI), the CallMiner platform can organize and bring value out of structured and unstructured data, including contact center conversations, chats, emails, social media, surveys and other customer interactions. Because understanding emotion within these conversations is increasingly important, CallMiner’s AI technology takes sentiment analysis one step further than the competition, identifying emotions within a conversation, such as surfacing moments when customers are stressed, angry or elated by marrying words and acoustic measures to form a complete picture of customer emotions in an interaction.

“Organizations hold a massive amount of untapped data, particularly within their customer service and contact centers, which leaves meaningful insights on the table,” said Rick Britt, VP of AI at CallMiner. “Yet, it’s impossible to uncover these insights with human power alone. Technology, like CallMiner’s AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, can deliver the right insights at the right time to both customers and internal stakeholders, enabling organizations to truly be customer-centric. Being recognized as the Best Overall AI-based Analytics Company by the AI Breakthrough Awards is further proof of CallMiner’s industry-leading AI capabilities and our ability to drive value for our customers.”

The AI Breakthrough Awards recognize innovation across a range of AI and machine learning-related categories, including AI platforms, deep learning, business intelligence, natural language processing and industry-specific AI applications. Market intelligence analysts from AI Breakthrough evaluated nearly 3,000 nominations from around the world, reviewing, scoring and analyzing each entry to name the top performers.

For more information on the 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards winners, please visit this page. For more on CallMiner and how its award-winning AI capabilities can impact your organization, visit www.callminer.com.

About CallMiner



CallMiner is the global leader in conversation intelligence to drive business performance improvement. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, CallMiner delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform to analyze omnichannel customer interactions at scale, allowing organizations to interpret sentiment and identify patterns to reveal deep understanding from every conversation. By connecting the dots between insights and action, CallMiner enables companies to identify areas of opportunity to drive business improvement, growth and transformational change more effectively than ever before. CallMiner is trusted by the world’s leading organizations across retail, financial services, healthcare and insurance, travel and hospitality, and more. To learn more, visit CallMiner.com, read the CallMiner blog, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

