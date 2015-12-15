Job Corps Launches Signing Day Campaign Nationwide

Commitment celebrations at all 121 Job Corps campuses to be held Sept. 26-30

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Channeling the most exciting moment for new college athletes, the U.S. Department of Labor has marked the final week of September for Job Corps Signing Day ceremonies across the nation to celebrate new students who have enrolled in the free career training program and taken control of their futures.





All 121 Job Corps campuses will be holding Signing Day celebrations throughout the summer and early fall, with the campaign culminating in a program-wide week of ceremonies the week of Sept. 26–30 to honor summer enrollees who joined the program during its current recruitment drive, announced May 9. Job Corps has campuses in each of the 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

“We are celebrating our new students the same way colleges celebrate their new student-athletes, because the rewards are the same,” Job Corps National Director Rachel Torres said. “It’s about commitment, learning and the drive to succeed. Our students are super-motivated to skill up, join the workforce and live their best lives.”

Job Corps is free for young people ages 16–24 from low-income households who meet the eligibility requirements, and students can apply and enroll at any time. Job Corps provides hands-on career skills training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance, and the program also offers education classes to students seeking their high school diploma. Applicants may qualify if they receive SNAP, TANF, or free or reduced school lunch, or if they are experiencing homelessness or are a foster youth.

Job Corps offers career training and pre-apprenticeship programs in 10 high-growth industry sectors: Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive and Machine Repair, Construction, Finance and Business, Health Care, Homeland Security, Hospitality, Information Technology, Renewable Resources and Energy, and Transportation. Available programs vary by location; check jobcorps.gov for campus locations and offerings.

Job Corps Signing Day and the summer recruitment drive are part of a national effort to restore Job Corps campuses to full capacity after pandemic safety measures had restricted enrollments, due to the residential aspects of the program. Job Corps has restored pre-pandemic admission standards nationwide and has immediate openings for new students.

For more information about Job Corps, or to begin the enrollment process, visit jobcorps.gov or call 800-733-JOBS (5627).

