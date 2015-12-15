Sabey Data Centers Commits to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2029

Accelerating its science-based target set previously for both direct and indirect emissions

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Environment—Sabey Data Centers, a premier colocation data center provider, today announced its commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by or before 2029 across its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. The Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi), a global body that aligns enterprise emission reduction efforts with climate science, last year validated Sabey’s target and methods to achieve a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Significantly, the company is now increasing and accelerating its commitment to a 100% reduction one year earlier.

Scope 1 focuses on direct emissions from operations, and Scope 2 includes indirect emissions from purchased electricity that powers its resilient data center infrastructure. Sabey will adopt industry-leading technology and techniques that align with its business objectives to meet its ambitious, portfolio-wide carbon emissions target.

Sabey has long built and operated energy-efficient data centers that reduce environmental impact and align with its customers’ sustainability initiatives and renewable energy requirements. “Sabey is an industry leader in energy-efficient solutions and low-cost, renewable power,” says John Sasser, Chief Technology Officer at Sabey Data Centers. “Unveiling our ambitious goal of net-zero emissions by or before 2029 aligns with our consistent, recognized record of sustainability.”

Sabey Data Centers has already taken the steps needed to become a more sustainable data center company. A few examples include:

Sabey is a proud ENERGY STAR Partner that consistently ranks at the very highest levels for building certifications by meeting strict EPA energy performance standards.

Sabey is a member of the Green Lease Leaders program, which recognizes forward-thinking companies who foster high-performance by incorporating both energy efficiency and sustainability into daily operations

Sabey is an early signatory to The Climate Pledge, a collaborative initiative committed to reaching net-zero carbon by 2040.

For more information on Sabey Data Centers’ sustainability goals, visit sabeydatacenters.com.

About Sabey Data Centers:

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately-owned multi-tenant data center owners/developers/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built solutions, including data center-ready shell space and fully turnkey data centers managed by Sabey’s award-winning critical environment staff. Consistently recognized for low-cost hydroelectric power, operational excellence through its world-class data centers, and sustained uptime, Sabey is proud to provide data center services to many of the world’s top financial, technology, and healthcare companies. The company is a joint venture between Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, acting as the investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients.

