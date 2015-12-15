CAMS Renames Its Renewables Group to Energy Transition Services

Name Reflects Expanded Offerings to Include Development and Advisory Services

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), a fully-integrated service provider for owners of infrastructure assets, has renamed its Renewable Energy Services group to CAMS Energy Transition Services (CAMS ETS) to reflect expanded offerings to include development and advisory services. CAMS has been a leading service provider in the renewable energy space for many years and this step is a logical progression in its service offerings.

CAMS ETS will originate and lead greenfield and brownfield development opportunities in the areas of battery energy storage, PV, carbon capture, hydrogen co-firing and other environmentally sustainable technologies.

“These services are a natural extension of CAMS’ existing service offerings that will help accelerate our client’s efforts to create more efficient and sustainable energy infrastructure,” said Brian Ivany, Executive Vice President of CAMS ETS.

CAMS ETS will leverage CAMS’ extensive operational, financial, permitting and ESG program management experience in identifying opportunities and advising potential owners to meet their financial and ESG goals. CAMS’ 2,000 employee base will be supplemented by a cohort of experienced engineers and subject matter experts to create a unique service offering within the energy transition space. Specific services include site identification, market analysis, permitting, procurement, project management, start-up and commissioning, transmission and distribution interconnection process management, and ongoing O&M and asset management.

“We are excited to expand our services within this critical area of energy transition in order to better serve our clients,” said Greg Bobrow, CAMS Chief Operating Officer.

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets. Our founding principle is to add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ energy infrastructure assets. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. We do not take this responsibility lightly: We treat the assets with which we are entrusted as our own. For additional information, visit www.camstex.com.

Contacts

Corporate Communications



Melissa Kinsella



713.380.4752 | [email protected]