Gigamon Achieves AWS ISV Accelerate Program Designation

Gigamon will co-sell deep observability solutions alongside other leading ISVs to address growing enterprise IT needs

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program status as part of the AWS Partner Network (APN). As an AWS Partner, Gigamon will co-sell its solutions with AWS to best serve growing enterprise information technology (IT) needs and expand further into the emerging market for deep observability tools.

Today’s modern enterprises face a number of challenges when it comes to cloud complexity, threat detection and network management. To address these challenges, while keeping up with the rapid pace of cloud adoption, enterprises must prioritize deep observability within digital transformation-focused investments. Only then can enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud to maintain their competitive advantages of flexibility, scalability and agility.

Working with customers such as Lockheed and the United States Department of Defense (DoD) – Gigamon solutions provide users with deep observability into AWS network traffic to eliminate compliance and security blind spots, resolve network performance issues and improve cloud migration. Current Gigamon solutions in AWS Marketplace include ThreatINSIGHT Cloud Sensor and GigaVUE Cloud Suites.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or work with AWS. The program connects organizations with participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization, enabling sales leaders to co-sell support and benefits and connect with AWS field sellers globally.

“We are proud to have earned this significant validation of our cloud solutions and view the opportunity to work with the AWS reseller community as a key catalyst for continued growth,” said Michael Dickman, chief product officer at Gigamon. “We look forward to addressing the needs of today’s enterprise IT teams with our deep observability pipeline and support for emerging cloud technologies.”

Check out our recent blog on AWS Outposts and GigaVUE Cloud Suite to see how customers can now benefit from the same functionality and deep observability across on-premise and cloud architectures. For more information on seamlessly managing virtual appliances with the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline and AWS Gateway Load Balancer check out this blog.

About Gigamon

Gigamon offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-level intelligence to amplify the power of cloud, security, and observability tools. This powerful combination enables IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructures. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit https://www.gigamon.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

