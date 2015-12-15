Snowden Lane Partners Builds on International Growth, Adds $230 Million Advisor

Luis Miguel Gonzalez Ocque Joins Snowden Lane’s Coral Gables Office from Morgan Stanley to Serve Ultra-High Net Worth Clients in Latin America

CORAL GABLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snowden Lane Partners, an independent, advisor-owned, wealth advisory firm dedicated to providing client-focused advice in a values-driven culture, today announced Luis Miguel Gonzalez Ocque has joined the firm as a Senior Partner and Managing Director.

Based in Snowden Lane’s fast-growing Coral Gables office and overseeing $230 million in client assets, Gonzalez Ocque joins the firm with approximately 20 years of experience serving ultra-high net worth clients in Latin America.

“We are excited to welcome Luis to the firm, as his expertise across Latin America fits seamlessly into the international side of our business,” said Richard Ganter, Managing Director, Southeast. “I’ve known Luis for many years and we are fortunate to continue expanding our team in Coral Gables with advisors of his caliber. It’s rewarding to see Snowden Lane’s platform and experience resonate among quality advisors, especially those with international clients such as Luis.”

“I’m glad to be joining Snowden Lane for the next chapter of my career, as the firm has established a tremendous track record across the international wealth management community,” said Gonzalez Ocque. “I am confident that the firm’s platform will allow me to effectively apply my experience and maximize my clients’ financial well-being. It’s encouraging to see the resources Snowden Lane has dedicated to the international side of its business, and I’m looking forward to joining the team in Coral Gables.”

Prior to Snowden Lane, Gonzalez Ocque served as a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management for 12 years, where he also served on the private wealth management advisory council.

He began his career as an Analyst at American Express in 1999, creating and analyzing portfolios for institutional and high net worth clients. Gonzalez Ocque went on to accept a role as a Director and Vice President with Lehman Brothers’ wealth management team, where he managed institutional and high net worth portfolios and operated across all asset classes, including fixed income, commodities, equities and precious metals. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, he spent two years as a Director with Barclays Wealth’s wealth management division, where he also served on the firm’s executive council.

“We are humbled by the reception we have received across the advisor community this year, as Luis is the sixth advisor to join our team in recent months,” said Greg Franks, Snowden Lane’s Managing Partner, President & COO. “We have always sought to foster a boutique environment, which allows advisors the flexibility to serve a diverse client base, and it’s excellent to see new advisors align with our values. I’m excited to officially welcome Luis to Snowden Lane, and I know the attention he dedicates to his clients will serve him well in this new phase of his career.”

Since its founding in 2011, Snowden Lane has rapidly built a national brand, attracting top industry talent from Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, UBS, JP Morgan, Raymond James, and Wells Fargo, among others.

The firm has 124 total employees, 70 of whom are financial advisors, across 12 offices around the country: Pasadena and San Diego, CA; New Haven, CT; Coral Gables, FL; Chicago, IL; Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, Salisbury and Bethesda, MD; San Antonio, TX; Buffalo, NY, as well as its New York City headquarters.

The Financial Times named Snowden Lane to its elite FT 300 list for six straight years, recognizing it as one of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S. The firm was also included in the Barron’s 2021 and 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms ranking, and many of the firm’s advisors have been recognized as FT 401 Top Retirement advisors, and a number by Forbes/Shook as Forbes Best-In-State Wealth advisors.

About Snowden Lane Partners

Snowden Lane is a nationally branded, open-architecture, hybrid registered investment advisor and broker-dealer that provides wealth advisory services to high net-worth individuals, families, and institutional clients.

Snowden Lane is led by an experienced team of industry executives, including Lyle LaMothe, Chairman of the Board of Managers, Rob Mooney, Managing Partner & CEO, and Greg Franks, Managing Partner, President & COO, who are dedicated to building a client-focused, nationally branded, boutique wealth advisory partnership.

Snowden Lane is headquartered in New York City and operates an SEC registered investment adviser and a broker-dealer. Snowden Lane provides a multi-custodian, multi-currency platform, with aggregated performance reporting and leading analytical tools for clients and advisors. It further provides full operational, finance, compliance, human resources, and financial advisor transition support to its financial advisors.

For more information about Snowden Lane, please visit www.snowdenlane.com.

Contacts

Kevin Santo



Water & Wall



516-506-8560



[email protected]