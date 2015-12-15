Masonite Opens New Exterior Door Manufacturing Facility in United Kingdom

136,000-square-foot plant brings Solidor® operations under one roof to increase efficiency, capacity, environmental sustainability and safety

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, announced the opening of a new plant in Stoke-on-Trent, England. The facility combines the previous Solidor® production and storage sites into one manufacturing hub and utilizes advanced manufacturing automation to improve production and efficiency, product quality and the work experience for employees.

“The opening of this purpose-built facility reinforces Solidor’s position as a leader in the U.K.’s exterior door manufacturing industry and reaffirms our commitment to the Stoke area as we continue to bring employment and career development opportunities to the local community,” said Vicky Philemon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Masonite Europe. “We are excited about the enhancements the new site will bring for our employees, communities, partners and customers in addition to supporting our future growth plans.”

The plant layout has been optimized to improve material flow and to reduce the need for forklift trucks to enhance safety and reduce emissions. The facility is accredited by Planet Mark, a sustainability certification which requires the measurement and reduction of whole-life carbon emissions, engagement of the supply chain and the inclusion of the local community. The development was constructed using responsibly sourced or recycled content materials and includes rainwater harvesting, optimized natural lighting and a building management system. In addition, it yields a 17% reduction in embodied carbon compared to a notional baseline.

Masonite employs approximately 280 people at the new plant, which is located on Whittle Road, Meir Park, Stoke. Over 85% of the staff live within the local community.

Solidor, one of the United Kingdom’s most recognized manufacturers and suppliers of composite doors, was acquired by Masonite in 2018. Solidor exterior doors are constructed with a solid timber core that is complemented by a variety of innovative design and color choices to provide the appearance of timber with the benefits of modern, low-maintenance materials.

More information about Solidor is available at solidor.co.uk.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 7,000 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

Contacts

Masonite International Corporation

Lori Conrad



DIRECTOR, EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS



813.739.1828 | [email protected]

Marcus Devlin



DIRECTOR, INVESTOR RELATIONS



813.371.5839 | [email protected]

Masonite UK

Hannah Cooper



Liz Male Consulting Ltd.



[email protected]