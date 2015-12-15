careNext Launches careSumerPAY, an Innovative Healthcare Financing Option

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–careNext today announces its newest solution – careSumerPAY – an innovative healthcare financing option for those seeking care who do not have the financial means to pay their medical bills. careSumerPAY launches less than one year after careNext’s Doc360°, the most unbiased healthcare provider grading system on the market.

“Our careSumerPAY solution really comes down to making sure people get the care they need. Too many careSumers delay or skip medical procedures and prescriptions because they can’t afford their portion of a healthcare bill or prescription copay,” said Roger Cheek, careNext President and Chief Operating Officer. “We know we can make huge improvements in their healthcare decisions. We want patients to focus on what matters most – their health.”

In partnership with Universal Account Servicing, the third-party billing service provider for the UGA Finance Program, careNext is connecting “careSumers” with options for financing copays, coinsurance, deductibles, and patient responsibility for healthcare-related expenses. Dental, surgical, optometry, and even veterinary costs are supported by careSumerPAY. As the first of its kind, careSumerPAY has the power to revolutionize how patients and healthcare providers manage payments while improving financial accessibility to necessary healthcare services.

“Our partnership with careNext empowers individuals to make decisions about their healthcare with their health – versus finances – as the number one factor,” said Edward Vasques, Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer at UGA Finance. “We are thrilled to partner with careNext to offer careSumerPAY, an inventive healthcare solution powered by our proprietary technology platform to make healthcare financing fast and easy.”

Nearly one out of three Americans have delayed healthcare because of the cost. There is no denying that the cost of medical treatment is high, and it makes many medical choices simply out of reach for countless patients. By speeding up the payment process and offering lending options, careSumerPAY puts these choices back on the table for many of the country’s most vulnerable patients.

“Our goal is to provide financial inclusion for all people receiving healthcare. This is an opportunity to level out the playing field for everyone receiving any kind of medical-related care,” said careNext Board of Advisors Chair, Gregg Allen, M.D. “careSumerPAY aligns perfectly with our mission of repairing a healthcare system that has proven time and time again that it is broken.”

When patients cannot pay for provider visits, surgeries, or prescriptions, careSumerPAY’s financing solutions offer short-term financing. This allows patients to prioritize care over cost. By reducing the patient’s concern with cost, providers can focus on what matters most to them – caring for their patients.

“Providers being involved in the patient portion of healthcare costs is a major problem. Providers are not banks, and patients shouldn’t owe their provider money,” said Ron Morales, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of careNext. “Our careSumerPAY products will be provider agnostic giving patients the ability to shop care services, with pre-approvals in hand, making them careSumers.”

As the leader in provider grading systems, careNext is no stranger to fixing healthcare. Its Doc360° provider grading system is the most unbiased provider grading system on the market, giving the most comprehensive and unbiased reporting of more than 1.1 million healthcare providers. In addition to unbiased grading, careNext has utilized its rating system to develop careNext Certified Providers. It is no surprise that their next mission is providing healthcare financing solutions.

About careNext

careNext was established and specifically designed to change healthcare from the “outside in.” Led by some of the brightest executive healthcare and clinical minds in the industry, careNext has a suite of holistic solutions that serve the provider and the careSumer (care consumer) in a way that ensures genuine mutual benefits and creates an additional dimension of value. We empower the careSumer by facilitating the use of a shared, value-based standard that maximizes the single most important aspect of healthcare: the patient visit. Our goal is not necessarily to change the system, but to create a better careSumer for future healthcare and provide them the tools and knowledge to be the catalyst for change. For more information, please visit carenext.com.

About Universal Account Servicing, LLC

Universal Account Servicing, LLC (UAS), headquartered in Kansas City, is a leading technology and account servicing company providing collaborative solutions with merchants, borrowers, and lenders through the Universal Guardian Acceptance (UGA) Finance Program, which makes financing accessible with perspective-based strategies for consumers, merchants, banks and non-bank lenders. UAS’s fast, easy, and effective proprietary technology platform allows merchants to offer seamless promotional payment options to consumers, resulting in increased sales volume and accelerating their revenue cycles. Merchants, banks, and non-bank lenders leverage UAS’s technology to provide financed lending solutions for a full credit spectrum of consumers nationwide. Founded in 2001, UAS has assisted more than approximately 1 million consumers with their purpose-driven finance needs for more than $2.5 billion in transactional volume. For more information, visit https://www.ugafinance.com.

Roger Cheek, [email protected]