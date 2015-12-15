Cazoo Launches in Italy

Launch in Italy follows the acquisition of brumbrum in January of this year

brumbrum now fully integrated into the Cazoo proposition throughout Italy

Cazoo makes buying a car as simple as ordering any other product online

Over 75,000 used cars sold fully online since launch less than 3 years ago

Follows Cazoo launches in Germany, France and Spain over last 6 months

Cazoo to become principal & shirt sponsor of Bologna FC from next season

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cazoo (NYSE: CZOO), Europe’s leading online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a used car as simple as ordering any other product online, today announced that it has launched in Italy, delivering better selection, value, transparency, convenience and peace of mind to Italian consumers when buying their next car.

Cazoo owns and reconditions its cars to the highest standard before offering them for delivery in just a few days and has hundreds of cars available in Italy (www.cazoo.com/it). With customers able to purchase a car entirely online and have it delivered directly to their door, Cazoo has been referred to as the ‘Amazon of the used car market’.

Cazoo customers can review details of any car’s features and history along with 360-degree images from the comfort of their home, try the car out for up to 7 days to make sure they love it or Cazoo will collect it for free. Every Cazoo car in Italy comes with a full 7-day money back guarantee as well as a 12-month warranty.

Cazoo was founded in 2018 by renowned British entrepreneur Alex Chesterman and has already sold over 75,000 cars since its launch less than three years ago, as consumers have embraced the selection, value, transparency and convenience of buying used cars fully online. Cazoo has also recently launched in Germany, France and Spain.

Cazoo has been one of the fastest growing businesses in Europe over the past few years, pioneering the shift to online car buying. In January, Cazoo acquired brumbrum combining Cazoo’s market-leading brand, platform and funding with brumbrum’s strong team, local market expertise and commercial relationships across Italy.

Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Cazoo said: “We are very excited to now be live in Italy. We have reimagined car buying to make it simple and convenient whilst giving consumers total peace of mind when buying their next car. With Cazoo, you can purchase a used car entirely online, get it delivered to your door in a few days and have up to a week to make sure you love it. We have a great team in Italy, following the acquisition of brumbrum earlier this year, which has now been fully integrated into Cazoo and we look forward to delivering the best used car buying experience to consumers across the Italian market.”

Our mission is to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK & Europe by providing better selection, value, transparency, convenience and peace of mind. Our aim is to make buying or selling a car no different to ordering any other product online today, where consumers can simply and seamlessly buy, sell or finance a car entirely online for delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours. Cazoo was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE, is backed by some of the leading technology investors globally and is publicly traded (NYSE: CZOO).

