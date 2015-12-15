United States Sheet Metal Market Report 2022-2026: Focus on Cold-Rolled Steel, Hot-Rolled Steel, Aluminum and Copper – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Sheet Metal Market 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report forecasts the US sheet metal demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level from 2022 and 2026.

Total demand is segmented by material in terms of: cold-rolled steel; hot-rolled steel; aluminum; copper; and other metals such as lead, nickel, tin, and zinc. Total demand is also segmented by market as follows: building products; machinery; transportation equipment; appliances, electrical equipment, and electronics; and other markets such as packaging, furniture, and storage products.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, trade, and price indexes are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021.

Metal bars, billets, tubes, and wire are excluded from the scope of this report. Hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel plate is also excluded, though plate of other metals is included. All articles of titanium are excluded from the scope of this report. Trade and demand data does not include added value due to the Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Trade

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

2. MATERIAL SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Cold-Rolled Steel

Hot-Rolled Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Other Metals

3. MARKET SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Building Products

Machinery

Transportation Equipment

Appliances, Electrical Equipment, & Electronics

Other Markets

4. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

