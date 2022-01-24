CCC Hosts R&D Organizations for Discussion on AI and Machine Learning Applications at Exclusive Virtual RightFind Roundtable Event

Invitation-Only Online Gathering Encourages Dialogue and Collaboration

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, recently hosted an invitation-only RightFind Roundtable with a select group of customers from R&D-intensive organizations. The event offered an opportunity for in-depth discussion about evolving workflows and use cases requiring unique applications of text and data mining to support world-class research.

Attendees emphasized the importance of powerful yet easy-to-use machine learning solutions to help users throughout the organization find the data they need when they need it. They shared several key challenges including author disambiguation when searching for key opinion leaders and subject matter experts. They also discussed use cases for artificial intelligence to improve the speed and accuracy of literature reviews for safety monitoring & regulatory submissions.

To help customers as they use data in new ways, CCC recently announced robust knowledge graph capabilities through CCC Expert View for use by life science companies as they identify qualified experts, key opinion leaders, and rising stars to build collaboration networks, fuel innovation, and gain business advantage. Last month, CCC acquired Ringgold, a longstanding provider of persistent organization identifiers (PIDs), reiterating the company’s commitment to data quality and interoperability.

“Organizations are increasingly undertaking AI and machine learning to unlock value from licensed content more quickly and efficiently to gain competitive advantage,” said Lauren Tulloch, Vice President and Managing Director, Corporate Solutions, CCC. “Our RightFind Roundtable program gives those in the research community an opportunity to discuss new ways to access content and data that can fuel these AI related efforts.”

RightFind is CCC’s award-winning research solution used by hundreds of global R&D teams and other corporate content users from the smallest emerging life sciences companies to the largest global R&D organizations in the world. It provides centralized, copyright compliant, seamless access to high-value content from subscriptions and licenses and offers on-demand document delivery through intuitive software and services. Named to “100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management” by KMWorld, CCC’s RightFind is comprised of a set of comprehensive application modules, such as RightFind XML for Mining, that integrate seamlessly with CCC’s annual copyright licenses. Over 900 life science companies use the RightFind suite of products to discover and gain insights from scientific content while simplifying copyright compliance.

