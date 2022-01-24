M-Files Honored as 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Award Winner

Global Information Management Leader Earns Gold Globee® in the Company of the Year – IT Cloud/SaaS Category of the 14th Annual Golden Bridge Awards Program

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2B—M-Files, a global leader in information management, today announced that the company was named a Gold Globee® Winner in the Company of the Year – Information Technology Cloud/SaaS category of the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. This accolade follows the company’s recent recognition by The Globee® Business Awards as Grand Trophy Winner and category leader in information technology in the 2nd Annual Globee® Disruptor Company Awards.

M-Files has been continually recognized for its modern, metadata-driven document management platform that increases the productivity of knowledge workers and improves work quality by making information easy to find and use. With new innovations across its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product suite, M-Files has enhanced its technology to ensure a seamless digital experience, strengthen collaboration, enable business continuity, and reduce business risk.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Award Winner as we continue to change the way businesses operate in our new hybrid reality,” said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M-Files. “Our latest award speaks to our ability to adapt to a changing business landscape, develop solution-oriented products to fill our customers’ extending needs, and lead with a shared passion as a company that not only transforms the information management market but also improves the lives of knowledge workers across the globe.”

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in business and innovation from every major industry in the world. More than 100 judges from around the globe representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

“We are excited to recognize organizations from all over the world and from a wide range of industries in the 2022 Golden Bridge Awards,” said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. “This year’s Globee winning nominations are truly remarkable as each organization continues to understand every aspect of the local and global economy and discover innovative ways to make the next move.”

See the complete list of 2022 Golden Bridge award winners here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/

To learn more about the M-Files metadata-driven document management platform, visit www.m-files.com.

About M-Files



M-Files is a global leader in information management. The M-Files metadata-driven document management platform enables knowledge workers to instantly find the right information in any context, automate business processes, and enforce information control. This provides businesses with a competitive advantage and substantial ROI as they deliver better customer experiences and higher-quality work with lower risk. For more information, visit, www.m-files.com.

About the Globee Awards



Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

Contacts

Media:

Debra Dekelbaum, M-Files



[email protected]

+1 (972) 516-4210, ext. 272

Ellen Miles, fama PR



[email protected]