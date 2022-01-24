JAGGAER Appoints Scott Byrnes to Senior Vice President of Global Marketing

Supply chain and SaaS veteran will lead the provider’s global marketing function and strategy

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announces the appointment of Scott Byrnes to Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. Byrnes will support CEO Jim Bureau as a member of the executive leadership team and will head up JAGGAER’s marketing function, with a focus on furthering the provider’s market leadership position and fueling global growth.

Byrnes brings more than 25 years of experience in the software, high technology and supply chain management industries to the position. Since joining JAGGAER in August 2021 as Vice President of Product Marketing, Byrnes has played a key role in shaping JAGGAER’s Autonomous Commerce strategy and bringing it to market.

“We’re thrilled for Scott to take on this new role within the organization. He has a strong track record of shaping and driving growth-oriented marketing strategies, and his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our technology offering and global footprint,” said Jim Bureau, JAGGAER’s CEO. “Scott also shares in our team’s passion for delivering customer value through technology and will help us to advance our customer engagement.”

Prior to joining JAGGAER, Byrnes was a member of the senior management team at global trade management software company Amber Road. During his four and a half year tenure with the company, he helped to fuel the company’s growth leading up to a successful IPO in 2014 (NYSE: AMBR). Byrnes has also held senior management positions at TransVoyant, HandySoft (now BizFlow Corp.), and Plateau Systems (now SAP SuccessFactors).

“It is an exciting time to be in the procurement software space,” said Byrnes. “Business leaders have never faced more significant sourcing and supply chain challenges, and they’re looking for better ways to manage enterprise commerce. Autonomous Commerce is the answer; it’s networked, intelligent and fundamentally more efficient. Our innovative solutions are enabling many of the world’s largest enterprises to address supply disruptions, talent shortages, increasing risks and other critical issues impacting their supply chains. I’m excited to build on our momentum in this area and address the urgent needs of our customers.”

