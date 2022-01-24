Heritage Financial Credit Union Goes Live With Scienaptic’s AI Platform to Strengthen Consumer Loan Portfolio

Early results indicate potential for over 25% more auto-approvals for auto loans and 35% more auto-approvals for unsecured loans

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider Scienaptic AI announced that Heritage Financial Credit Union is now live on its platform. This deployment is enabling Heritage Financial to streamline and automate its credit underwriting process, increase approvals and enhance member experience.

Founded in 1940, Heritage Financial Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution serving in and around the Hudson Valley communities for over 80 years. As an organization, Heritage Financial Credit Union is focused on the financial well-being of its members, offering best-in-class financial products and services as well as an online banking platform that allows its members to bank from the comfort of their preferred digital device.

“At Heritage Financial CU, we strive to create opportunities for our community by providing the necessary tools, resources and education to achieve their goals, hopes and dreams,” said Michael Ciriello, President and CEO of Heritage Financial Credit Union. “The deployment of Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit decision platform, is enabling us to provide a more personalized experience for our members and provide them with faster and increased access to loans. Their AI-powered technology’s advanced insights will assist us in providing more loans and increase growth opportunities for our communities.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Heritage Financial and helping them automate their loan decisions and provide access to necessary financial assistance to its members,” said Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic AI. “Our platform is highly intuitive and will help our partner know their members better, transform credit experience and minimize risk all at the same time.”

About Scienaptic AI

Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Whether credit union, auto lender, bank, or fintech, Scienaptic’s AI native credit decisioning platform enables lenders to constantly improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions, helping them reach a greater number of borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often, without increasing risk.

The company’s AI platform is used by lenders of all sizes, integrating seamlessly with their existing systems. Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 190 million transactions worth $36 billion in credit decisions, benefitting millions of borrowers, and helping them get access to the credit they need. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.

