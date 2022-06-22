Cerevance to Present During the 5th Annual LSX World Congress USA

BOSTON, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerevance, a private, clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Carrie Cook, chief business officer (CBO) of Cerevance, will participate in a fireside chat during the 5th Annual LSX World Congress USA being held in Boston, MA, June 21-22. Ms. Cook will share her thoughts around the evolving mergers and acquisitions (M&A) landscape, including how to prepare for a successful merger and how to best integrate teams and cultures from both parties involved.

Presentation Details:

Title: “Expert Insight Fireside chat: Merging of teams, cultures and assets – when M&A makes sense and how to prepare”
Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Speakers:

  • Carrie Cook – CBO of Cerevance
  • Douglas Fambrough – Former CEO of Dicerna
  • Chuck Triano – CFO of Xalud Therapeutics
  • Ruta Laukien – Managing Partner of Graybella Capital

For more information and registration details, see the LSX website here.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is a private pharmaceutical company whose lead therapeutic, CVN424, a first-in-class compound acting on a novel target, recently demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful efficacy in a 135-patient phase 2 study in Parkinson’s Disease. The company uses its proprietary NETSseq platform to highly selectively identify novel target proteins that are either over- or under-expressed. Partnering with over 20 brain banks and evaluating more than 11,000 brain tissue samples, Cerevance is advancing therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action for diseases such as Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Alzheimer’s. For additional information, please visit www.cerevance.com.

Contacts

Cerevance:
Johnna Simoes, [email protected]

Media:
Andrew Mielach, [email protected], +1-646-876-5868

