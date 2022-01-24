Chia Network Appoints Allison Van Houten as First Chief Marketing Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chia Network, Inc. (“Chia” or the “Company”), founded by Bram Cohen to provide an open-source, public blockchain optimized for real-world adoption, today announced the appointment of Allison Van Houten to the executive leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to lead marketing and communications across the organization.





As CMO, Van Houten will leverage over 20 years of experience to forge efficient and scalable internal publishing operations and strategic marketing efforts to build awareness and engagement with the Chia Network blockchain, products, and brand. Van Houten specializes in crafting resonant and unique brand stories to bring new products to market with demonstrated success in consumer technology and media. She will lead the marketing and communication verticals, overseeing brand growth initiatives, product marketing, public relations, corporate communications, executive thought leadership, and policy communications.

Before joining Chia Network, Van Houten led marketing and communications for Epic! For Kids, Getaround, Omada Health, and roles in the marketing vertical for Google, YouTube, and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

“Allison is a veteran and highly-regarded leader in the marketing space, with direct experience in brand growth and consistent success bringing new products to market,” said Gene Hoffman, Director, President and COO, Chia Network. “We’ve built an incredible technology, and it’s time to tell our story. Allison’s strengths complement our unique position in this burgeoning industry, and her work will amplify our value proposition and differentiation. This role is a critical component of our strategy and core to our long-term success, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the Chia team.”

“Once you know Chia, it’s easy to see why this blockchain is poised to do incredible things,” said Van Houten. “Over the next few years, we’ll translate the brilliance behind the technology to help more people understand Chia’s elegance and impact by refining our go-to-market approach, telling real-world stories, and building our brand. There are no shortcuts on this journey, so we’re taking a long-term approach to marketing and visibility. I’m proud to be here and look forward to partnering with the team on what’s next.”

Van Houten holds an MBA from The University of Michigan and a BS in Communication from Boston University.

​​About Chia Network

Chia Network built a better blockchain to drive real-world use and application. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, Chia provides a secure, sustainable and regulatory compliant blockchain setting the standard for the infrastructure of digital currency and inclusive access to global, decentralized finance. Through the innovative Proof of Space and Time consensus algorithm, Chia Network’s public, open source blockchain leverages hard drive space to create the first new Nakamoto Consensus since Bitcoin in 2009.

For more information, visit: https://chia.net/

