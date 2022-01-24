TranSigma Delivers More Than $7M in Annualized Free-cash-flow Savings for Our Client in First of Many Celonis-supported Use Cases

SHELTON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#celonis–TranSigma Consulting, an agile business transformation consulting firm, is leveraging Celonis to deliver accelerated value for their clients.

“Through our partnership with Celonis, we have enabled our clients to maximize value realization by facilitating tool adoption supported by process improvement, program management and change acceleration methodologies” President, TranSigma

Accounts Payable Process – Customer Success Story

Within 3 months, $7M+ 5% we enabled our client to projected annualized free- of all invoices with make significant cash-flow savings unfavorable terms were improvements corrected

USE CASE BACKGROUND

1.5M+ invoices and $12B in annualized invoice value paid without a mechanism to ensure alignment with negotiated terms

Leadership recognized there was a potential free cash flow impact but did not have the means necessary to quantify and target the issues

When the analysis for payment terms was built out, the team went into action to understand the impact and quantify the size of the prize

IMPACT & OUTCOMES

Using Celonis’ process mining capabilities, we enabled our client to identify key vendors that did not reflect the proper payment terms

We developed a Celonis action flow which targeted payment term misalignments by sending a weekly report of invoices for review and corrective action

“With the support of the Celonis tool we were able to proactively quantify, prioritize, and update any term mismatches in our systems that did not properly reflect current vendor master terms. Moving forward the tool will continue to help me capture any future unnecessary cash leakage in regards to term disconnect and action prior to payment.” Director Global Procurement, Fortune 500 CPG

“We are an organization specializing in helping companies reveal and fix inefficiencies they can’t see, enabling them to perform at unprecedented levels. Celonis provides our firm with the ability to identify further opportunities for our clients to be leaner and more efficient,” said Ryan Metz, TranSigma President. “By leveraging our partnership with Celonis and their industry-leading technology, TranSigma can deliver real-time automation and process visualizations across wide and diverse technology ecosystems to provide an understanding of how organizations truly function. These insights effectively expose the root cause of process deficiencies, enabling rapid optimization and value realization.”

TranSigma has a history of helping companies greatly enhance processes thanks to data-driven insights, process excellence, and change facilitation with clients and partners. Getting to know and understand a business is the best way to identify opportunities and realize value. With this partnership, TranSigma is committing to furthering the promise of process improvement to customers who are ready to incorporate this groundbreaking technology into their world.

About TranSigma

Digital process transformation is TranSigma’s mission. The firm’s unique data-driven approach utilizes agile, change management, and lean process reengineering to lead your transformational strategies to success. Specialized in-house skills such as IT, finance, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, banking, and enterprise data management are fully integrated into its service delivery teams. For more information, please visit www.transigma.com.

