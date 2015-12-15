Chicago Urgent Care Provider Innovative Care Deploys Nym’s Medical Coding Engine to Automate Revenue Cycle Management and Scale for Growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nym Health, a leader in translating clinical language into actionable information, today announced that its medical coding technology is powering revenue cycle management for urgent care provider Innovative Care. Innovative Care is using Nym’s engine to automate medical coding across all three of its urgent care locations, which together process approximately 22,000 patient charts per month.

“Innovative Care expanded rapidly over the last few years, and with every new location comes a significant increase in the administrative workload associated with medical coding and billing,” said Innovative Care CEO and founder Dr. Rahul Khare. “We are focused on continuous improvement and driving excellence and efficiency across all our operations, so we are always looking for technology to support these efforts. Nym’s coding engine has allowed us to automate revenue cycle management across all of our urgent care locations with outstanding accuracy and coverage of over 75 percent.”

Khare added: “We’re excited to embark on this partnership with Nym as we continue to deliver on our commitment to transforming the delivery of care, making it more accessible to more patients across Illinois.”

Combining clinical expertise, computational linguistics and explainable AI, Nym unlocks vital data within medical records. The Nym engine takes provider notes within patient charts and instantly turns them into compliant ICD-10-CM and CPT reimbursement codes, with zero human intervention. Further simplifying medical coding, the Nym engine is automatically updated as new guidelines are released and produces audit-ready, traceable documentation for every code generated.

“Our goal at Nym is to enable better healthcare by delivering scalable solutions that automate manual practices and eliminate growth pain points,” said Amihai Neiderman, Nym’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re delighted that Innovative Care has chosen Nym’s medical coding engine to automate revenue cycle management across their urgent care locations and are proud to support them as they expand further in Illinois to deliver quality care to more patients.”

About Innovative Care

Innovative Care is a trusted medical provider in Chicago that uniquely brings primary care, urgent care, and behavioral health together to better serve patients. By combining quality healthcare with technology and convenience, Innovative Care meets the needs of the modern-day patient. Innovative Care has seen patients virtually via telemedicine, and at their brick-and-mortar locations, since opening in 2015. Rahul Khare, MD is the founder and CEO of Innovative Care. To learn more, visit innovative-care.com

Nym Health

Nym Health is the leader in transforming clinical language into actionable information, which can remove inefficiencies that add billions to the cost of care. By combining industry-leading technology with clinical expertise and a deep understanding of medical language, Nym is able to accurately decode medical charts in a way that is fast, explainable and compliant. The Company’s innovative solution for revenue cycle management (RCM) takes provider notes within patient charts and translates them into accurate diagnostic and billing charge codes, all within a matter of seconds and with zero human intervention. Along with 96+% accuracy, Nym’s RCM solution delivers audit-ready, traceable documentation for every code it generates, ensuring total visibility into why each code was assigned. The Nym solution can be quickly deployed and scaled based on volume and workflow needs, easing administrative burdens and allowing clinical teams to spend more time focused on patient care.

Based in New York City with R&D capabilities in Tel Aviv, Nym is building an interdisciplinary team of specialists including technologists, physicians, mathematicians, computational linguists, engineers, medical coders and more. Investors in Nym include Addition, GV, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Lightspeed, Tiger Global, Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner. To learn more about Nym, visit nym.health.

Contacts

Nicole Pariser



[email protected]

1-847-986-9927