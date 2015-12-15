e-Mission Control Raises 3MM in Series A Funding From Skyview Capital, LLC’s Skyview Ventures

Investment Accelerates Deployment of e-Mission Control’s Global Clean Fuels Technology Platform

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleanfuelprograms—e-Mission Control (eMC) is excited to announce that it has closed its Series A round of funding from Nashville-based venture capital firm Skyview Ventures, one of the most experienced early-stage cleantech venture firms in the United States. Skyview Ventures is responsible for billions of dollars of electric vehicle charging deployment and structured environmental attribute financing.





Founded in 2019 as a vibrant subsidiary of parent company Momentum, e-Mission Control designs, manages, and executes electricity consumption data platforms and services for forward-thinking on- and off-road vehicle fleet operators. e-Mission Control’s technology platforms have allowed the company to emerge as one of the largest and fastest-growing clean fuel program service providers in North America. A combination of robust data collection and tracking, operational efficiency, unparalleled transparency, and quality customer support distinguish e-Mission Control as a leader in the transportation SaaS space.

“We are excited to partner with e-Mission Control and its CEO, Todd Trauman,” said Skyview Capital President, Andrew Karetsky. “Todd and his team have done a remarkable job of creating a SaaS solution that is manageable and profitable for companies with electric fleets along the West Coast. As clean fuel programs roll out in other states and around the world, e-Mission Control will have the opportunity to greatly expand its services to become a leading global solutions and technology provider in the transportation arena.”

e-Mission Control’s clean fuel technology platform currently facilitates access and participation for hundreds of fleets and tens of thousands of pieces of equipment in both California and Oregon.

“As more and more states adopt clean fuel regulations, e-Mission Control’s technologies will be a great asset to companies of all sizes that want to access new revenue streams to buy down the total cost of ownership of electrification and advance their sustainability goals,” stated Todd Trauman.

Aligning with its core mission to focus on early-stage startup companies in the electric vehicle infrastructure space, Skyview Ventures President, Andrew Karetsky, and Structured Funding Director, Nick Stoker, led the round of funding.

About e-Mission Control

e-Mission Control designs, manages, and executes electricity consumption data platforms and services for forward-thinking on- and off-road vehicle fleet operators. With a specific focus on clean fuel programs in California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia, e-Mission Control partners with owners and operators of zero-emission vehicles and equipment at airports, seaports, retailers, grocers, manufacturers, campuses, distribution facilities, municipalities and many others along the West Coast and beyond. For more information, please visit www.e-missioncontrol.com

About Skyview Ventures

Skyview Ventures transacts, advises, and invests in renewable energy and carbon reduction markets and companies across North America and operates businesses in environment commodities, solar and battery storage development, and electric vehicle infrastructure. Founded in 2008, Skyview has successfully completed over $2 billion in structured environmental attribute financing, 100 MW of solar development and 400+ EV charging ports. Skyview’s operating businesses provide insights and access to innovative companies. Skyview is uniquely positioned to identify, invest in, and grow the companies that will lead the energy decarbonization transformation. Currently, Skyview has 21 active investments and has realized two exits, including most recently SRECTrade: https://skyviewventures.com/portfolio/.

About Momentum

Momentum designs and develops innovation campaigns for forward-thinking organizations working to deploy transformative energy, transportation and manufacturing technologies. Founded in 2005, the company has grown to be among the most sought-after technology and commercialization partners in North America. The company’s “Innovation Campaign” approach generates results: together with more than 1,000 clients and partners, Momentum has developed more than $6 billion in technology deployments—globally significant innovations in partnership with dozens of Fortune 1000 companies like Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Sempra Energy, SoCalGas, Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), Amazon, Volvo, General Motors, Schneider Electric, and Waste Management, as well as demonstration partners at hundreds of campuses, air- and sea-ports, public- and investor-owned utilities, and manufacturing and distribution facilities. Along the way, Momentum has assisted hundreds of early-stage and pre-commercial cleantech startups in plotting a course to successful funding and commercialization and assisted in the development and management of nine clean technology-focused incubators and accelerators that have invested $300M+ in 400 early stage companies, leveraging an additional $1 billion in private investment.

