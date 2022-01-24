CIFC Appoints Conor Daly Head of European Credit

Seasoned Investment Professional Joins as Senior Portfolio Manager

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CIFC Asset Management LLC (“CIFC”), an alternative credit specialist serving institutional investors globally with approximately $40 billion in assets under management, today announced that Conor Daly, former Managing Director, Head of European Credit at Onex Credit, has joined CIFC as Head of European Credit. Mr. Daly will serve as a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager overseeing CIFC’s European investment business with a focus on continuing to grow the firm’s European corporate credit investment platform. He is based in London and reports to CIFC’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Steve Vaccaro. Josh Hughes, Global Co-Head of Investor Solutions in London, will also continue to report directly to Mr. Vaccaro.

“We took a thoughtful approach to identifying a Head of European Credit who shares CIFC’s disciplined approach to investing and risk management and is a strong cultural fit with our global team. We are pleased to have found just that in Conor,” said Mr. Vaccaro. “Conor is a seasoned credit investor with proven portfolio management and capital markets expertise. We are confident that his deep relationships and significant experience building and scaling CLO platforms in the European market will be invaluable to our business and investors.”

Mr. Daly added, “CIFC has established itself as a true top-tier alternative credit manager across geographies, known for its diligent fundamental research, active portfolio management, and strong investment results. I look forward to working closely with Steve and the firm’s deep bench of talent – both in London and the U.S. – to execute on the ongoing growth and diversification of CIFC’s European credit platform.”

Mr. Daly brings significant portfolio management, capital markets and leadership experience to CIFC. Mr. Daly joined Onex Credit in 2021, where he served as the lead Portfolio Manager of the firm’s European CLO business and was responsible for the platform’s overall buildout. Previously, he spent eight years at BlackRock Investment Management, where he played an integral role in establishing the firm’s European CLO and leveraged loan business and served as a Portfolio Manager. He previously managed BlackRock’s EMEA high yield capital markets function. Earlier in his career, he worked at Morgan Stanley on the leveraged finance syndicate and structuring teams and in investment banking M&A. Mr. Daly received his BSc (Finance) with 1st Class Honours from National University of Ireland – University of Cork.

About CIFC

Founded in 2005, CIFC is an alternative credit specialist offering investment solutions across CLOs, corporate, structured, opportunistic credit and direct lending strategies, designed to deliver consistently attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors globally. The firm leverages its fundamental-based research and deep experience investing across a wide variety of credit cycles and interest rate environments to target investment opportunities that generate alpha while preserving investor principal. CIFC currently manages approximately $40 billion in assets and employs more than 185 professionals in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.cifc.com.

