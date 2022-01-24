Pacer ETFs’ New Funds Pinpoint Opportunities in Supply Chain and Data Industries

SHPP and TRFK aim to follow underlying trends and companies supporting transportation systems and the digital revolution

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SHPP #ETFs—Pacer ETFs (“Pacer”), an ETF provider that offers strategy-driven, rules-based ETFs, announces the launch of two ETF products that aim to invest in the underlying trends driving the evolution of supply chains and the development of data transmission and the digital revolution. These new funds include:

Pacer Industrials and Logistics ETF (ticker: SHPP) follows a rules-based index that tracks the performance of publicly traded companies involved in the transportation, logistics, hardware, software, and ancillary services involved in the support and functioning of global distribution supply chains. SHPP intends to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in the growth and evolution of global supply chain networks as macroeconomic shifts, catalyzed by COVID-19, have made consumers and businesses increasingly dependent on seamless delivery services.

follows a rules-based index that tracks the performance of publicly traded companies involved in the transportation, logistics, hardware, software, and ancillary services involved in the support and functioning of global distribution supply chains. SHPP intends to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in the growth and evolution of global supply chain networks as macroeconomic shifts, catalyzed by COVID-19, have made consumers and businesses increasingly dependent on seamless delivery services. Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (ticker: TRFK) follows a rules-based index that tracks the performance of publicly traded companies involved in the use, manipulation, transmission, storage of data, and ancillary services. TRFK intends to provide investors with an opportunity to invest in product and service companies that enable and/or enhance data mining, hardware, and software system operations.

“Global supply chain shortfalls and increased demand for high-tech data resources have impacted every sector of the market,” says Sean O’Hara, president of Pacer ETF Distributors. “SHPP and TRFK were launched to offer advisors direct access to the companies supplying the infrastructure, operational, and logistics support that must be built out before both of these global issues are resolved. We believe these ETFs provide opportunities to capitalize on global long-term trends that address and strengthen supply chains, as well as enhance all aspects of the digital revolution.”

To remedy the supply chain crisis, logistics solutions across the transportation ecosystem must be enhanced and expanded upon. Additionally, hardware is an essential need for data centers and there continues to be a bigger demand for such products in everyday life. TRFK aims to capture the growth within this field as scarcity of semiconductors is currently a rampant problem.

“We are extremely attentive to the needs of advisors and determined to offer new, innovative ETF products that dive deeper into these core themes,” says Joe Thomson, founder, and president of Pacer Financial. “By consistently improving and expanding our offerings of rules-based ETFs, we can best deliver investment products that take into account budding trends and forthcoming opportunities.”

About Pacer ETFs

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 45 ETFs and nearly $15.5 billion in assets under management, as of June 07, 2022. Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its six fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index® Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series, and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series. Pacer ETFs employ a rules-based, passive management approach to track S&P, NASDAQ, FTSE Russell, and Custom Indexes.

Disclosures

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-577-2000. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Pacer ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as associated risks of industrials and logistics companies, associated risks of data and digital revolution companies, calculation methodology risk, currency exchange rate risk, equity market risk, ETF risks, foreign securities risk, geographic concentration risk, international operations risk, market capitalization risk, new fund risk, non-diversification risk, passive investment risk, sector risk, tracking error risk, and/or special risks of exchange traded funds.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

Distributor: Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.

