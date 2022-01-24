DeepTarget’s DXP and 3D StoryTeller™ Recognized As Highly Commended “Tech of the Future”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DeepTarget Inc., a Fintech company that simplifies digital marketing for banks and credit unions while utilizing data insights and AI to deliver personalized offers and messages across digital channels, today announced that its patented Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and 3D StoryTeller™ received a Highly Commended recognition for the “Tech of the Future” category of the 2022 Banking Tech Awards USA, powered by FinTech Futures.

The “Tech of the Future” is awarded to a banking technology solution that leverages emerging and smart technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics and/or big data, to bring clear and measurable improvements to the organization and customer experience. This award along with others is part of Banking Tech Awards USA which was developed to celebrate and recognize the achievements and successes of the rapidly expanding financial technology market in the United States.

DeepTarget’s DXP allows FIs of all sizes to engage their banking consumers throughout their connected digital ecosystem with powerful personalized messaging to drive up to 10X more product cross-sales while increasing member/customer loyalty.

“It is an honor to have our DXP and 3D StoryTeller recognized alongside such strong technology solutions that are positiviely impacting the financial services industry,” said Preetha Pulusani, CEO of DeepTarget. “We are proud to provide banks and credit unions of all sizes a highly sophisticated digital marketing solution with a focus on simplifying its use for even the most highly resource-challenged FIs. Small or very large, DXP gives all FIs the ability to present personalized visual experiences using AI with meaningful offers, video messages and financial wellness tools in real-time to engage the banking consumer. We are deeply honored with this recognition and equally delighted with the success and ROI that our customers receive every day.”

DXP includes DeepTarget’s 3D StoryTeller™, discoverable AI-powered financial stories, and built-in AI/ML powered predictive targeting. This transformative user experience enables financial institutions to uniquely match targeted offers, financial fitness information, relevant onboarding information and meaningful community messaging to consumers based on specific financial life stages.

To see the full list of this year’s finalists and recognitions, and for more information about the awards, please visit Fintech Futures.

About DeepTarget

DeepTarget helps financial institutions grow by simplifying digital marketing to deliver amazing experiences that result in up to 10X more sales and lasting relationships with their digital users. Their patented Digital Experience Platform (DXP) integrates data sources for the purpose of driving meaningful digital engagements that yield more loans and deposits for financial institutions of all sizes. These intelligence digital marketing automation and sales solutions are used by hundreds of financial institutions. to provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever and however their customers bank. For additional information visit www.deeptarget.com. To boost your digital presence and cross-sell results, connect with Mark Schwartz directly at [email protected].

